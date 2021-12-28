Sonali Verma of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is very stylish in real life, see real photos of Akshara’s mother-in-law

The TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has gained tremendous popularity. This serial was aired about 12 years ago i.e. in 2009 on Star Plus. All the actors of the show did a great job and have made a special place in the hearts of people with their performance. Today we are going to talk about Sonali Verma who plays Akshara i.e. Hina Khan’s mother-in-law and Naitik i.e. Karan Mehra’s mother Gayatri in this serial. Sonali Verma played the role of a mother-in-law in this serial, who was always seen with a pallu on her head, but she is very glamorous and stylish in her real life.

Looking at the photos shared on the social media handle of Gayatri Singhania i.e. Sonali Verma, you cannot even guess that she is the same mother-in-law, who seems simple in appearance. Seeing these photos of Sonali, it is also difficult to recognize them. It is clear from these photos of Sonali Verma on Instagram that she is quite stylish in real life.

Started acting career with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: Sonali Verma is famous in the television industry as Akshara’s mother-in-law Gayatri Singhania. Talking about her career, after completing her studies, she moved towards acting and kept auditioning for many shows. Later Sonali stepped into the TV world with the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and she also gained tremendous popularity from her first show. Today he is recognized in every household because of his performance.

Has appeared in many big serials: After working in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, he started getting offers from many serials. He has been seen in many superhit serials like Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Naagin. Talking about her personal life, she married Sachin Sachdeva in the year 2013, with whom she also has two children. Today she lives in Mumbai with her family and stays connected with her fans through social media.

The post ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Sonali Verma is very stylish in real life, see the original photos of Akshara’s mother-in-law appeared first on Jansatta.



#Sonali #Verma #Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #stylish #real #life #real #photos #Aksharas #motherinlaw