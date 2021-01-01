Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Riya Kapoor’s missing sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares photos on social media on her honeymoon

Riya Kapoor tied the knot on August 14 with her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Karan and Riya are on their honeymoon these days. They are currently spending quality time in the Maldives.Rhea was seen sharing attractive pictures on social media. On Tuesday morning, she gave a glimpse of her gorgeous breakfast and revealed that she is missing her sister and actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

In the picture, Rhea can be seen enjoying the croissant with butter and tomato ketchup. While sharing the photo, Riya wrote in the caption, ‘Missing Sonam Kapoor.’ Rhea recently shared a photo post from the Maldives. In which both have a strong look on social media. In one picture Rhea is seen chilling in the pool in a stylish bikini. Sharing the picture with his fans, he wrote in the caption, ‘Leaving the children at Nani’s house.’



After Riya’s wedding, Sonam shared a beautiful post for her sister. Sharing the wedding photos, he wrote in the caption, ‘Side by side or miles away, we sisters will always be cordially connected. Honored to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. I love you Riya Kapoor.



Karan and Riya’s wedding was kept very private. Which was attended only by close friends and family members. Anil Kapoor later hosted a party for Love Birds at his home. On the work front, Riya produced the last Sonam and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Veeray The Wedding’. Which became a hit at the box office.