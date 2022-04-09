Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Delhi home Robbed Of Cash And Jewelery Worth Crores – Theft at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi home, jewelery and cash worth crores missing; investigation underway

There is a shocking news for the fans of actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Actually, there has been a theft at Sonam-Anand’s Delhi residence, in which jewelery and cash worth Rs 1.41 crore is said to be missing. Actress Sonam’s grandmother-in-law has filed a complaint in this matter at Tughlaq Road police station. In this high profile case, senior police officers of New Delhi district have started investigation and special squad has also been constituted for investigation.

Giving information in the matter, a senior officer of New Delhi Police said that the house of Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws is located at 22, Amrita Shergill Marg. Sonam’s father-in-law Harish and Priya Ahuja and her grandmother-in-law Sarla Ahuja live in this house. It was Sarla Ahuja who reached the police station on February 23 and complained about the matter to Tughlaq Road police station. Who has said in the complaint that jewelry and cash were stolen from the cupboard of the room.

According to the complaint, when he opened the cupboard on February 11, the jewelery and cash kept in it were missing. Sarla Ahuja has said in her complaint that she had kept the jewelery in the cupboard about two years ago. According to a report in ABP Marathi, Sonam Kapoor’s house has 25 employees besides 9 caretakers, drivers and gardeners and other employees. The investigation of FSL team and crime team is going on in this case.

According to reports, the police is examining all the CCTV footage and interrogating all the employees working in the house. However, the identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained. This high profile case, which happened about two months ago, was not made public by the police for the purpose of secrecy, but this matter has come to the fore recently.

Recently, there was talk of cheating of Rs 27 crore from the firm of Harish Ahuja, father-in-law of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The police had arrested 10 accused in that case. It is to be known that Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja lives in America due to his business. The Ahuja family owns a clothing company named Sai Exports. At the same time, Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and living in Mumbai with her father Anil Kapoor.