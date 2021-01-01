Sonam Kapoor apologizes for posing in sofa shoes: Sonam Kapoor apologizes to husband Anand Ahuja for wearing shoes on sofa worth Rs 18 lakh

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently posed for a photoshoot on her 18 lakh sofa at her London home, photos of which are circulating on social media. After seeing these pictures, her husband Anand Ahuja reacted in such a way that Sonam had to apologize for taking a photo with her shoes on the sofa.

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo of her on Instagram. She is seen posing on the sofa in a purple dress and black boots. Seeing this picture of Sonam, Anand Ahuja could not stop himself and commented, ‘Now whenever I sit on this bed, this picture will always come to my mind.’ In addition, he created many smileys and kiss emojis.

Photo: Instagram @sonamkapoor

In response to Anand Ahuja’s remarks, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Sorry I stood on your sofa.” It is said that this 3 seater sofa costs around Rs 18 lakh. Sharing these photos on her Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor wrote, ‘Before, I was scared about how to open my home and office for anyone. But then I realized I was in capable hands. Now I look forward to sharing pictures of my beautiful home.



Sonam Kapoor has shared more beautiful photos of her house on Instagram, which everyone is appreciating after seeing. Please tell that Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, after which she shifted to London. Although she keeps visiting Mumbai and is active in films.

Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Blind’. Apart from him, Purab Kohli, Lalit Dubey and Vinay Pathak will also be seen in the film.