Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for comparing Hijab to a Sikh Turban | Sonam Kapoor gets trolled badly: Compares Sikh turban with hijab

Sonam Kapoor always remains in controversies due to her bold statements. Now she has invited controversies by making another comment on the hijab. Sonam Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram where she compared the hijab and the Sikh turban. Sonam shared a picture of a man wearing a Sikh turban and a woman wearing a hijab.

Sonam asked that if wearing a turban is a choice then why not a hijab. Just after this Sonam Kapoor had to face severe criticism. These criticisms increased so much that Sonam had to delete her post.

A Sikh explained to Sonam that ‘Dast-e-Yar’ means the hand of God. This is not a choice but the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh are upon us. Comparing Dastar and Hijab together is not only wrong and irresponsible but it also shows your poor understanding. Another user wrote – It is useless to explain Sonam Kapoor. She tweets only for money. It has nothing to do with what they are tweeting. The hijab has always been and will remain an illusion spread about the safety of women.

