Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for comparing Hijab to a Sikh Turban | Sonam Kapoor gets trolled badly: Compares Sikh turban with hijab

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for comparing Hijab to a Sikh Turban | Sonam Kapoor gets trolled badly: Compares Sikh turban with hijab
Written by admin
Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for comparing Hijab to a Sikh Turban | Sonam Kapoor gets trolled badly: Compares Sikh turban with hijab

Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for comparing Hijab to a Sikh Turban | Sonam Kapoor gets trolled badly: Compares Sikh turban with hijab

sonam 1644603506

Sonam Kapoor always remains in controversies due to her bold statements. Now she has invited controversies by making another comment on the hijab. Sonam Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram where she compared the hijab and the Sikh turban. Sonam shared a picture of a man wearing a Sikh turban and a woman wearing a hijab.

Sonam asked that if wearing a turban is a choice then why not a hijab. Just after this Sonam Kapoor had to face severe criticism. These criticisms increased so much that Sonam had to delete her post.

A Sikh explained to Sonam that ‘Dast-e-Yar’ means the hand of God. This is not a choice but the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh are upon us. Comparing Dastar and Hijab together is not only wrong and irresponsible but it also shows your poor understanding. Another user wrote – It is useless to explain Sonam Kapoor. She tweets only for money. It has nothing to do with what they are tweeting. The hijab has always been and will remain an illusion spread about the safety of women.

#Sonam #Kapoor #brutally #trolled #comparing #Hijab #Sikh #Turban #Sonam #Kapoor #trolled #badly #Compares #Sikh #turban #hijab

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame dilip joshi aka jethalal told he was not having work for one and half year | 'Taarak Mehta...' When Dilip Joshi told that there was no work for one and a half year, such thoughts started coming in his mind

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment