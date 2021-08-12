Sonam Kapoor Charged 11 Rupees For Bhag Milkha Bhag Film Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Revealed Reason

Bollywood’s famous actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the well-known actresses of Hindi cinema. After making her Bollywood debut with ‘Saawariya’, Sonam Kapoor has appeared in many hit films. Although she charges lakhs of rupees for films as well as advertisements, but for the film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, Sonam Kapoor charged only 11 rupees. This has been revealed by the film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself in his autobiography.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, while talking about Sonam Kapoor in his book, wrote, “Sonam Kapoor agreed to play the role of ‘Biro’ for just Rs 11. He had a special appearance in the film, but even after that he charged only Rs 11.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the director of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ further added, “Earlier in the film Delhi-6 also we had traveled an amazing journey together. He told me that he needed only seven days to shoot. Sonam Kapoor also praised us for saying so beautifully about the partition of the country and the spirit of Milkha Singh.

Om Prakash Mehra also shared the reason behind Sonam Kapoor charging Rs 11. She said, “She wanted to contribute to the film and we really liked it too.” Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar played the lead role in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. Apart from him, Divya Dutta also appeared in an important role in this film.

Before ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, Sonam Kapoor worked with Om Prakash Mehra in the film ‘Delhi 6’. Apart from him, actor Abhishek Bachchan also appeared in the lead role in this film. Although this film of his could not make a big hit on the screen, due to which Om Prakash Mehra suffered a lot.

Talking about this Om Prakash Mehra had said, “I was going to enter a deep pit. I had completely immersed myself in alcohol. I wanted to kill myself and never wake up after sleeping.”





