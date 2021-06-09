Sonam Kapoor turns 36: father Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar wish actor on birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her thirty sixth birthday not too long ago, 9 June.

Her father and actor Anil Kapoor took to social media and shared few throwback photographs to want her on the actual event.

Taking to his Instagram legend, the Slumdog Millionaire actor posted attractive footage the place he is seen retaining infant Sonam in his lap whereas one different reveals the Neerja famous person eagerly having a glimpse and ready to sever her birthday cake.

Bhumi Pedneka and Zoya Akhtar moreover commented on Anil’s publish and wished Sonam on her birthday.

In the meantime, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wished her by sharing a pair of photographs along with her. The couple married in 2018 after relationship for a pair of years. They every not too long ago well-known their third wedding ceremony anniversary.

Kareena Kapoor Khan moreover poured out worship for her Veere Di Wedding ceremony co-superstar via an Instagram narrative. Shahid Kapoor who labored with Sonam in Mausam, too extended birthday wants.

In the meantime, Sonam posted photographs of vegetation and balloons that she obtained from her sister Rhea.

On the profession entrance, Sonam modified into as soon as closing seen in The Zoya Part reverse Dulquer Salmaan that launched in 2019. She moreover made a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK closing Twelve months.

She has accomplished taking footage for her subsequent titled Blind, primarily based fully on Indian Converse. The film is towards the legislation thriller produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.