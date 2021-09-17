Sondheim is writing a new musical, and hopes to stage it next year
91-year-old composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical theater artists in history, is writing another show and said he hopes to stage a production next year.
“I’m working on a show with a playwright named David Ives, and it’s called ‘Square One,'” Sondheim said Wednesday night during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “And we read it last week, and we were encouraged, so we’re going to go ahead with it. With any luck, we’ll get to it next season.”
Sondheim did not disclose any other details, and he did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification. But actor Nathan Lane said in an appearance on “Today” earlier that day that he attended the reading last week.
Lane said, “I just read a new Sondheim musical.” “It’s so exciting. Bernadette Peters and I. A whole bunch of wonderful people.”
“Square One” is a version of a project that Sondheim and Ives had been thinking about for years, but fell apart when trying to write a musical adaptation of the two films by Luis Buuel. Both projects were being developed in collaboration with producer Scott Rudin, who withdrew from producing the theater after receiving renewed media attention about his bullying behavior towards subordinates and colleagues. Sondheim once said that he expected to produce the Buuel musical in 2017, but that didn’t happen, and last year, he told Public Theatre, which was planning to stage the Buuel musical, that he was no longer working. was doing. that how.
In the meantime, Sondheim fans will have plenty of opportunity to revisit his work. Steven Spielberg is directing a new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” with a screenplay by Tony Kushner, set to open on December 10. Sondheim wrote the lyrics for the 1957 musical.
In addition, a revival of “The Company”, in which the genders of the protagonist and several other characters are swapped, previews are scheduled to resume on November 15 and open on December 9 on Broadway. The revival, directed by Marianne Elliott and starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, got through nine preview performances before theaters closed in March 2020. Sondheim wrote the show’s music and lyrics.
Off Broadway, the classic stage company is planning to begin performing a starry revival of “Assassins” directed by John Doyle on November 2, which was also delayed by the pandemic. Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for that show.
and “Repeat!” The show is planning a revival of “Into the Woods” in New York City Center, directed by Lear Debesonet and Sara Bareilles will be seen as Baker’s Wife next May. Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for that show.
