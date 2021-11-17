Song able to hear in future cars without headphones the front will not hear the sound

With the help of multiple loudspeakers, a personal sound zone can be created inside the car. But this is a very difficult task. Because sound waves are sensitive.

It is difficult to travel without music on long road trips. But then there is a big problem. When your partner like to listen Retro Songs and you like to listen DJ Songs. In such a situation, the whole fun of your road trip becomes gritty. Of course, there is a solution to this problem for the time being, you can listen to the songs of your choice with the help of headphones. But on long trips, headphones start hurting in the ears. In such a situation, in future you can get to listen to songs only for yourself without headphones. Because one such researchers is happening in France. In which your personal sound zone will be created inside the car. Inside which you will be able to listen to the songs of your choice and these songs will not be heard by anyone else. Let’s know about it…

This is how the personal sound space in the car will be ready – Researchers believe that this type of personal sound zone in the car can give you the technology to hear well without any outside noise. Everyone will be able to listen to the music of their choice in the car, that too without using headphones. Only the driver will get the GPS alert and you will be able to make phone calls in the same way.

This technology will be used in personal mount space – Scientists believe that with the help of multiple loudspeakers, a personal sound zone can be created inside the car. But this is a very difficult task. Because sound waves are sensitive. Which are affected by temperature and humidity. Also, the number of people present in the car for this is also a challenge. At the same time, the scientist says that, multiple speakers in a personal sound system will have this feature that, all of them will not broadcast the same signal. Rather all the signals will run in coordination among themselves.

This is why the personal sound system can be ready in the car – In the September 2021 edition of The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, the scientist has told that the seats in the car are fixed. So that it is easy to know where, how many people are sitting. Therefore, first of all a personal sound system can be made for the car. Along with this, he told that with personal sound zone in the car, the quality of sound will remain intact even after turning on the AC of the car or picking up a passenger.

There was a flaw in the prototype, but the team’s spirits were high This team started the Sound Zone system with a prototype. In this, a personal sound zone was created for the front two seats of the car with the help of four loudspeakers. In which the seats are taken away from their place, then it affects the quality of the sound zones. Also, sound waves are not able to interact with each other. Apart from this, sound zone has also been prepared for five seats. The results of which have been very good.

