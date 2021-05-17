Song of Broken Pines in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive abilities, and suitable characters explained

Genshin Have an effect on is shortly to release a weird character and a powerful recent claymore to accompany her.

In exactly just some days, the Zhongli re-proceed banner will stop, alongside with the current weapon banner. Changing these banners shall be a recent one that includes the upcoming Cryo character, Eula, and one that includes her signature weapon, Song of Broken Pines.

This upcoming claymore is certain to be in the elite tier, seemingly rivalling indubitably one of primarily the most-praised weapons in the game, Wolf’s Headstone. To camouflage why proper this is seemingly the case, this text information the elements of the Song of Broken Pines and substances to some characters who should arrange nicely with this claymore outfitted.

Even be taught: Eula vs Kazuha: Which Genshin Have an effect on characters whereas you occur to summon?

Genshin Have an effect on’s Song of Broken Pines: Stats, Passive skills, and instantaneous characters

Stats and skills of the Song of Broken Pines

Render of the upcoming claymore in Genshin Have an effect on, Song of Broken Pines (picture by gadget of lumie_lumie)

Genshin Have an effect on tends to stability its weapon different by making its weapons sturdy in fairly just some methods. We could order, Wolf’s Headstone and Primordial Jade Cutter are two weapons with reasonably low flawed ATK, nonetheless in phrases of DPS, they greater than invent up for it with their passive talent and substat buff, respectively.

The Song of Broken Pines is always a extraordinarily environment friendly five-huge identify weapon in a tool extra easy talent. The upcoming claymore may per probability per probability beget the highest flawed ATK of any weapon in Genshin Have an effect on thus far. At degree 90, the claymore may per probability per probability beget a incredible ATK stat of 741, which is 67 substances larger than the subsequent-strongest weapons.

Per reputable sources, the Song of Broken Pines will in truth beget a substat of Bodily DMG. When maxed out. proper this is confirmed to be a 20.7% buff.

The passive talent of Song of Broken Pines permits its shopper to stack Sigil of Whispers when landing normal and charged assaults. When 4 Sigils are stacked, all of them shall be consumed to fast invent larger event people’ ATK and ATK SPD.

Additionally, the claymore’s passive talent is at wretchedness of invent larger its wielder’s ATK. With out refining the weapon, proper this is anticipated to be a 16% buff.

Even be taught: Genshin Have an effect on leaks: All of the items recognized about Tohma thus far

Advised characters to make use of with the Song of Broken Pines

Nicely-behaved artwork work for Eula (picture by gadget of Genshin Have an effect on Youtube)

Positively, the Song of Broken Pines shall be a colossal weapon for any Bodily DPS character.

In actuality, since this claymore is Eula’s signature weapon, she is going to be capable of naturally be a colossal character to pair with it. Eula can also be at wretchedness of be the highest Bodily DMG vendor in the game as soon as she’s launched, so the claymore’s substat shall be high for her.

Characters fancy Razor, who additionally prioritize Bodily DMG, would per probability even be very viable for the recent claymore. Avid players should put in suggestions which claymore is best for them and their staff ahead of deciding to need for the Song of Broken Pines, nonetheless for any claymore helpful DPS who doesn’t give consideration to elemental harm, this weapon should always be a extraordinarily stable in discovering.

Attributable to miHoYo’s additions to the game in mannequin 1.5, the Bodily DPS talent to Genshin Have an effect on seems to be growing, no a lot lower than in the intervening time. When paired with the Pale Flame artifact place, characters outfitted with the Song of Broken Pines shall be able to deal large Bodily harm with ease.

Even be taught: Genshin Have an effect on: The mannequin to make use of Mona and take each sport as a Revolt in the Windtrace occasion

Sign In/ Sign As so much as Acknowledge