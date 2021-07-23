Songs to Accompany a Dreamy Summer Dinner Party



“Kris’ wife Lisa Meyers sent me this several months ago and said it reminded her of her dad. We’re both daddy’s girls so she thought I was going. enjoy and think about my dad. And just a few days ago my boyfriend, Craig, played it for me and I said, “Oh my God, this song is haunting me.” I would love it. save a day.

Brooks Headley, musician and conductor

“Come on, let’s go” – Girlschool

“A fist pumping rage is fun, fun, fun. Who doesn’t want to listen to something like this while hanging out with friends and eating barely cooked Greenmarket corn straight on the cob in someone’s backyard? “

“Far from the right” – Habibi

Rahill Jamalifard, the singer of Habibi, has been a Superiority Burger alumnus since our first opening in 2015. This track is from 2014, and it still hits really hard in 2021. It’s very hard to get kinetic nonchalance with vocal delivery. which asserts the influence of Rahill’s education in Michigan.

“Dressed in Black” – Teengenerate

“The greatest group of all time?” Tokyo teengenerate. No question. And Fifi, the former guitarist and singer, currently operates the biggest bar on the planet – Poor Cow, also in Tokyo.

“Wiwasharnine” – Mdou Moctar

“It plays about once every two days on the iPod Superiority Burger. The groove on this track is relentless. They play in Brooklyn in mid-September, a concert not to be missed.

John Cale, musician

“Clair de Lune” – Claude Debussy

Miscellaneous – Sly & The Family Stone

“When you listen to people chatting, talking to each other and getting louder and louder, it’s time for Sly & The Family Stone to take control of the room – fast! Take your pick: “Family Affair”, “Everyday People”, “If you want me to stay”, “Everyone’s a star” – or just put them all! “

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

Sharon Van Etten, singer-songwriter

“Reason to Believe (feat. Courtney Barnett)” – Vagabon

“As if the Karen Dalton version wasn’t dreamy enough, this one makes me cry instantly.”