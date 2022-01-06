sonia gandhi advised punjab cm charanjit singh channi over security lapse of pm modi

The Punjab government has constituted a two-member high-level committee to inquire into the security lapse during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. The committee will submit its report in three days.

The political atmosphere has heated up after Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stopped in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday. BJP leaders have called it a conspiracy of the Congress government of Punjab. However, Congress leaders have also come to the rescue of the Punjab government. Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has advised Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Prime Minister belongs to the whole country and his safety is first.

During a conversation with India Today News Channel, when the journalist asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi whether the high command has spoken to you regarding this matter and what has Sonia Gandhi told you. In response to this, CM Channi said that he told me that the Prime Minister belongs to the whole country, his security should be taken care of. If there is any mistake, then punishment should be given.

Apart from this, on the demand of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to sack the Punjab government, CM Channi said that if Captain Saheb is removed, he wants that he should also be removed. If the government is democratically elected then how can it be removed in an undemocratic way. Why are you spoiling it by making a fuss about one thing? If people do not come to your rally, then what is someone’s fault in this?

Meanwhile, 27 former police officers have written to the President demanding an inquiry into the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi. 27 former police officers have written to the President saying that there was a deliberate and planned security lapse by the Punjab government with the so-called protesters in Punjab during the visit of the Prime Minister, which should be investigated immediately and action should be taken.

Significantly, there was a security lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday, when some protesters blocked the road through which he was to pass in Ferozepur. Because of this, the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for about 20 minutes. After the incident, the Prime Minister returned to Delhi without attending any program.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, said there was no lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and there was no political motive behind it. He said in clear words that his government was ready for any investigation.