Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh away from UP assembly elections, star campaigner in Uttarakhand, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name not in list

When the list of star campaigners for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections was released last day, he was surprised to see that the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name was not in it. Although the party today released the list of star campaigners of Uttarakhand, Manmohan Singh was included with Sonia in it. That is, both the veterans who have distanced themselves from the UP elections are going to be seen seeking votes for the party in Uttarakhand.

In the list of star campaigners of Congress, Sonia is at number one and Dr. Manmohan Singh is second. After that Rahul and Priyanka are named. Ghulam Nabi is at number five. Devendra Yadav is on the sixth and then state veteran Harish Rawat’s name. Congress’s media in-charge Randeep Surjewala will campaign here while he was not seen active in the UP elections. His name is at number 16. The name of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was the Chief Minister of Haryana, is missing. His son Dipendra is placed below Randeep.

The special feature of the list is that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the star campaigner of Uttarakhand while Navjot Sidhu, who considers himself a star, is missing from the scene. That is, the trust of the high command in Channi is more than that of Sidhu. Anyway, the head-to-head between the two continues in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Vaishno Devi to visit Mata

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday reached Trikut hill in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. Sidhu reached the base camp Katra in the afternoon. From there he went straight to the building (Garbha Griha) to worship Mata Vaishno Devi. Sidhu is likely to stay at the shrine overnight and attend morning prayers on Thursday. After that he will return to Punjab.

The Congress leader tweeted that the heart was filled with warmth, love and affection at the heaven like Dham. He also shared a video in which some devotees are taking selfies with him. Sidhu wrote on Twitter that in the path of Mata Vaishnodevi, the divine grace of Mother has always protected me on the path of Dharma. For his blessings, at his lotus feet, by destroying the wicked, by establishing true dharam by doing welfare in Punjab.