Sonia Gandhi meeting: Sonia Gandhi calls on opposition to plan for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday called on the opposition

In the next Lok Sabha elections, 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, came together on one platform and worked out a strategy to oust the BJP from power. It was led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. With his initiative, leaders of all opposition parties joined in via video conferencing. Gandhi, meanwhile, made it clear that he had no choice but to work together.Sonia Gandhi called on the opposition to come together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the opposition would have to go beyond their means to form a government that believed in the country’s constitutional provisions and the values ​​of the freedom movement. This time, the unity of the opposition is a demand of the national interest. Congress will not put any effort on its side.

In a digital meeting of leaders of 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Sonia mentioned the opposition unity seen in the recent monsoon session of Parliament. “I am confident that this opposition will continue in the next session of the united parliament,” she said. But, the broader political battle has to be fought outside Parliament.

The Congress president said, “Of course (our) target is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The country needs to start planning with the aim of giving a government that believes in the values ​​of the freedom movement and the principles and provisions of the Constitution.”

Appealing to the opposition, he said, ‘This is a challenge, but together we can and will overcome it. Because there is no other option but to work together. We all have our compulsions, but now the time has come when the national interest demands that we go beyond these compulsions.

Sonia Gandhi said, “The 75th anniversary of the country’s independence is the most appropriate occasion to reaffirm our individual and collective resolve. I would say that there will be no shortage on the part of the Congress.

Who joined

The meeting was attended by Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Farooq Abdullah and many other veteran leaders of the Opposition. Apart from Sonia, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Rahul Gandhi also joined the Congress.

What did Sharad Pawar say?

NCP President Sharad Pawar also appealed to the Opposition that all should work together to save the democratic principles of the country. Sharad Pawar tweeted, ‘Sonia Gandhi’s initiative led to a meeting of like-minded opposition parties today. He literally attended the meeting and expressed his views.

“The current government has failed to address all these issues. I urge those who believe in democracy and secularism, who want to work together to save the democratic principles of our country, to come together.

Pawar said, “Collectively, we need to start a time bound program. I suggest that instead of tackling all these issues together, we should work together to solve these problems by setting priorities and give our country a better present and future.”