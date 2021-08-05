Sonia Gandhi son Rahul Gandhi party Congress leader Alka Lamba changed gender in vaccination certificate, people started enjoying Congress spokesperson –

In India, Coronavirus has created havoc in many countries of the world. Sometimes the number of cases increasing every day decreases rapidly and sometimes increases very much. The process of vaccination has also been expedited amid increasing cases of coronavirus. In such a situation, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba tweeted and informed that she has got the vaccination done. While sharing the photo of his vaccination certificate, he said that in his certificate a man has been written instead of a woman.

Sharing the screenshot of the vaccination message sent by Kovin, the Congress spokesperson wrote that I am now in a completely safe zone, like Corona now. He further wrote that but keep using the mask, keep washing hands continuously, keep distance from each other. After that, while sharing a second tweet, he wrote that, ‘Great calamity… the gender changed as soon as the vaccine was introduced. Wah Re Modi Sarkar, Tere Bhi Kya Kehne Kehne. People are enjoying this thing.

@drajguru2611 Comment came from twitter account that first keep shouting that the vaccine belongs to BJP, by misleading the poor gullible public, they themselves became corona free. Referring to Narendra Modi’s photo on the certificate, a Twitter user named Ravindra Gautam wrote that how will Modi’s photo be removed from the certificate? Twitter users named Wing Commander Anuma Acharya commented that there are unprofessional people.

A Twitter user had fun commenting that Modi hai toh mumkin hai. With a laughing emoji from the Twitter handle named Vinay Kumar, it was written that Modi’s miracle. It was written from the Twitter account @shree_asha that Modi hai to mumkin hai. Alka ji, what did not happen in 70 years happened in seven years. Also check the first certificate that what gender is written in it? You have crossed the limit by the way.

great regret,

Gender changed as soon as the vaccine was introduced.

Wow Modi government, what do you say? https://t.co/cxz72pIGPv pic.twitter.com/3zivvDCM3s — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) August 5, 2021

@swamiraj636 Enjoying the Twitter handle, it was written that you are the one who alleges that you are not reducing the sex ratio. Now Modi ji is reducing the sex ratio, so you are again objecting. Modi ji is doing it right on paper only. By the way, my thinking is that Nehru ji is responsible for this. Let us tell you that Alka Lamba often attacks the Narendra Modi government through her tweets. Recently, while targeting the Delhi rape case, he wrote that Shahji, your development is visible in Nangal village of the capital Delhi. You will be forced to ask yourself questions.





