Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Modi government – insensitive towards farmers, government bent on selling the country

Terming the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha as unfair, Sonia Gandhi said that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs has been termed as wrong. This suspension is unprecedented and unacceptable.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Central Government in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting. He alleged that the government was insensitive towards the farmers. Supporting the demand of the farmers for a guarantee law on Minimum Support Price, he said that the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation should be given compensation.

Sonia Gandhi took a dig at the central government’s policy of inflation and disinvestment. He accused the Modi government of selling India’s assets. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many other party MPs attended the CPP meeting in this meeting.

Said about Nagaland: Referring to the incident of 14 people being killed in firing by security forces in Nagaland, the Congress President said that whatever steps have been taken by the government on this incident, they are not enough. It is not right for the government to express regret over this.

Also surrounded on China border dispute: In the backdrop of the long-standing standoff along the border with China, Sonia Gandhi said in this session the Congress will demand a full discussion on the situation on the border and relations with neighboring countries.

Sonia Gandhi spoke on the suspension of 12 MPs: Terming the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha as unfair, Sonia Gandhi said that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs has been termed as wrong. This suspension is unprecedented and unacceptable. We stand with suspended MPs.

At the same time, regarding the protesting farmers, he said, “Let us honor the 700 protesting farmers who made sacrifices.” The Congress President said that the rising inflation in the country is spoiling the monthly budget of crores of families.