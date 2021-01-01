Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with the Opposition

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday convened a virtual meeting of 19 opposition parties, trying to blow the trumpet of opposition unity, the results of which are being seen in the political arena world.Frequent defeats, frustrations, questions on Congress and leadership, which are weakened by the departure of its people, have led Congress to try once again to put the side and the opposition in front of it whenever any Center opposition party will be beautified.

In the words of a strong Leader of the Opposition, the Congress is a compulsion and a strength of the Opposition. Sonia Gandhi has tried to give several signals by calling a meeting of all the major leaders of the Opposition. The biggest and most important thing is that no matter how weak the Congress has become, it is still very important for the unity of the opposition.

There can be no progress towards opposition unity without taking the Congress along. The opposition is well aware of this, so whether it is Sharad Pawar or Mamata Banerjee or more recently Prashant Kishar, who seems to be active for opposition unity, everyone says that he is challenging Modi without taking the Congress along. Difficult to create anti-platform.

In particular, efforts are underway on behalf of all parties and people for the unity of the Opposition. This includes the Congress. But Sonia tried to convey through her meeting that even today Sonia Gandhi and the Congress High Command are a big catalyst to bring veteran leaders together.

Somewhere, the meeting itself would be seen as an attempt to draw a big line in the face of the unity exercise of that faction of the Congress, where the G23, formerly, was seen as an attempt at anti-unity at a dinner hosted by Congress leader and dissident group in the party, Kapil Sibal. In the name was a gathering of all the great leaders.

In the political world, Rahul Gandhi was said to be trying to draw a big line in the face of anti-unity efforts, but a few days later Sonia called all the veterans in their place and gave a clear signal that even today the influence of her and the Gandhi family is over.

Sibal’s dinner was an attempt to give the impression that the issue of Congress leadership is a matter of concern not only within the party but also outside, especially for the Opposition. Grip and influence among the people regarding leadership is decreasing. But by calling all the big leaders, Sonia tried to dispel the myth that this is not being believed or being told as it is true. The grip of the Congress leadership is still intact.

Through this meeting, Sonia also tried to inform the Opposition that if you want to talk about the unity of the Opposition, some Congress leaders will have to approach the leadership. The party will come together under his umbrella. Through this exercise, Sonia has tried to signal to her activists and parties somewhere, which is being called weak, that leadership is important for opposition unity.

The meeting also signaled that Sonia would make parallel claims and work for an opposition meeting. These parallel efforts may be from within the party or from outside. It is worth noting that in addition to Sibal’s dinner, election strategist Prashant Kishar was also seen running for unity in the past.

Significantly, there is also talk of Kishor joining the Congress these days, in which he is said to have formulated strategies in his role as well as mutual coordination between various parties for opposition unity before the High Command.

It is believed that this is also an indication that when there is an opportunity for opposition parties to coordinate for unity, the parties and the leadership themselves are fully capable of it. At the same time, the meeting is being seen as a message to those voices that keep getting angry to make faces to Sharad Pawar and sometimes Mamata Banerjee.

