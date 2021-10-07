Sonia #Sanchez #wins #Gish #Award

Poet and activist Sonia Sanchez, 87, a prominent figure in the Black Arts Movement, has been honored with the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, the prize trust said on Thursday.

The honor, which carries a cash prize of approximately $250,000, is given to an artist who has “stretched the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change, and paved the way for the next generation.” “

Sanchez, author of more than 20 books, is known for combining musical forms such as blues with traditional poetic forms such as haiku and tanka, using American black speech patterns, and experimenting with punctuation and spelling.

Her work champions black culture, civil rights, feminism and peace.

“When we come out of the pandemic, it’s so important not to stress that we go back to the way we were,” Sanchez said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “We have to strive for beauty, which is something I’ve tried to do in my work.”