Sonic Colors is getting remastered as Sega announces a handful of new Sonic games



One of probably the most beloved Sonic the Hedgehog games is making a return. Sega introduced at present that a remaster of Sonic Colors — known as Sonic Colors: Final — might be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Swap on September seventh.

The platformer initially launched in 2010, garnering a cult following, and Sega says the new model will function “gorgeous visuals, extra options, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements.” The sport may also be getting a two-part animated tie-in known as Rise of the Wisps. The primary episode might be out later in the summertime.

The announcement was the headlining piece of a Sonic-focused occasion, which included the reveal of a number of different games. Sega additionally introduced that the following flagship Sonic title is within the works from Sonic Workforce — although no actual particulars can be found but, other than a 2022 launch window — as nicely as a new assortment of traditional games known as Sonic Origins, which is able to compile the primary three games together with Sonic CD. Oh, and the animated Netflix collection has a identify: Sonic Prime.

Elsewhere, present games are leaping to new platforms: Sonic Mania and Workforce Sonic Racing simply launched on Amazon’s Luna cloud service; each of these games and Sonic Forces might be on PlayStation Now on June 1st; and Sonic Mania might be out there by way of the Epic Games Retailer on June twenty fourth.