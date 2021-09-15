Sonja Morgan takes five-story Manhattan townhouse off the market after eight years with no offer

Sonja Morgan has taken her Manhattan townhouse off the market after eight years with no offers.

According to an article Tuesday by the New York Post, the 57-year-old reality star put the property back on the market last summer after extensive remodeling for $8.75 million.

The Upper East Side home is featured on Real Housewives of New York City and was initially listed in 2013 for $9.95 million, while Sonja was in divorce proceedings with JPMorgan heir John A. Morgan.

The price of the five-story residence was previously reduced to $7.2 million when it was listed in 2015.

According to property records, Sonja even tried to rent a townhouse for $32,000 a month in 2018.

The townhouse was back on the market after a remodel, but could not find a buyer a year later, despite the vibrant NYC real estate market amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“At this point, this house is nothing more than a financial drain, an emotional drain,” Sonja said during Season 12 of Ronnie last year.

City Accommodation: The luxurious city dwelling has five floors, five bedrooms

Sonja moved back to the townhouse at the start of the pandemic after leaving her own apartment on Columbus Circle.

‘If someone isn’t renting a townhouse, I can’t afford to pay cash each month to rent out my little pied-up area in Columbus Circle. . . I’m a guest in my house until it’s rented or sold,’ she said during the season 13 premiere that aired in May on Bravo.

Townhouse listings were controlled by several real estate companies, including Corcoran Group, Sotheby’s International Realty and Douglas Alliman.

Amenities: The 4,650-square-foot Lenox Hill townhouse was built in 1899 and features an elevator, sauna, library, at-home gym, and a peaceful outdoor space that adds extra square footage.

The luxurious residence on 63rd Street was built in 1899 and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a mahogany-paneled elevator.

‘The full-width entryway in this home’s glory features custom mosaic floors and two large master baths with nautical motifs personalized for the Morgan family. Mr Morgan, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, JP Morgan, were all famous sailors and commodores of the New York Yacht Club,’ the list said earlier.

Interior amenities include a sauna, gym and library and the exterior features a 575-square-foot landscaped garden with a fountain and koi pond.

TV History: The house has been featured over the years on The Real Housewives of New York City

A little touch: Sonja adds some really cool ‘silk-lined walls’ to a five-bedroom home

The center piece of the five-story home is the spacious master suite that spans the entire third floor. In that luxurious space, Sonja added some really spectacular ‘silk-lined walls’ during her recent renovation.

Inspired by the style of the room, Sonja unveils a unique and historic collection. In September 2020 she surprisingly revealed to DailyMail TV, ‘I made a custom-made four-poster bed after the first bed in the White House by John Adams.’

Interestingly, Sonja’s ex-husband’s name is John Adams Morgan and the couple, who were married between 1998-2006, named their now 20-year-old daughter Quincy Adams Morgan.

So close: Shortly before the coronavirus crisis hit, the star revealed she was close to landing the posh property

Personal touch: Sonja’s five-and-a-half bathrooms are all decked out with monogrammed towels

One feature RHONY fans will always associate with Sonja is a bidet—which she uses throughout the season in a variety of ways, like washing her lingerie.

‘The chandelier I brought back from Venice,’ the RHONY star explained, showing off the master bathroom. ‘And then I love a freestanding tub and of course, I have a bidet in every room.’

