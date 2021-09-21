Sonos just fixed the main shortcoming of its excellent ROM portable speaker

I’m generally a big fan of Sonos ROMs, but in the months since the portable speaker was released, I’ve definitely come across one downside: subpar power management. When the device is sitting idle, its battery drains much faster than I expected—and more quickly than most Bluetooth speakers. Sometimes that means walking dead at the very moment you want to make the most of it. This has me turning the speaker off completely when not in use, which is less than ideal for something that’s meant to slot into a multi-room sound system.

Thankfully, today, Sonos has rolled out some improvements to address battery drain.

After installing the latest software update (with the Sonos app on Android or iOS), the ROM should last longer on a charge with nothing to do. “We’ve improved the ROM’s power management to help extend the ROM’s battery life when it’s not actively being used,” Sonos said in its update note for the Sonos S2 13.3 update.

The update also makes it possible to wake the ROM from sleep by pressing any of the buttons at the top; Previously, this could only be done with the power button on the back. And the Sonos app will now notify you if the ROM is connected to a charger that isn’t providing enough juice to actually charge the battery. Lastly, Sonos says that two ROMs paired to stereo will now be reconnected automatically if one of them loses connection to the network.

To install the update, make sure you’ve installed the latest version of the Sonos app on Android, iOS, PC, or Mac. On mobile, you should be prompted automatically to update your device when you open the app. If not, you can still check for updates manually by tapping on the Gear tab, selecting System, and then selecting System Update.