Sons and daughters of stars ready to enter Bollywood

Aarti Saxena

In one of his recent interviews, Salman Khan bluntly said that he is not ready to easily vacate the space for the younger generation. They will have to work as hard as we are doing at the age of fifty. Apart from this statement, after Suniel Shetty’s daughter, his son Ahaan is going to hit the screen with ‘Tadap’ on December 3. On the other hand, many actors including Sridevi’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are preparing to appear in films.

Every major director takes pride in portraying the sons and daughters of popular actors in the film industry. At this time, directors like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar in Bollywood are known for bringing sons and daughters of filmgoers to films. This has been going on for a long time. Still many sons and daughters of stars are in line and waiting to hit the screens. His arrival in films has been delayed due to the Corona pandemic. Since the situation seems to be improving now, new announcements have started.

Zoya Akhtar’s announcement

Zoya Akhtar recently announced that she is forming her new company with Reema Kagti and the film under it will be titled ‘The Archies’. However, Zoya has said enough that her film will be released on OTT. According to sources, Zoya is likely to present especially children of famous actors in the film.

These include Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda. Zoya’s film Another name is in discussion about this particular film, which is Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is Saif Ali Khan’s son Sahab and Sara Ali Khan’s brother. All of them can be seen in the famous character of Archie Kamik in ‘The Archies’. Archie Comics is the story of four friends named Archies Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica, Jughead Jonas. It is likely that Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will embody these characters of Archies.

waiting for aryan

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has entered the screen with the film ‘Hero’. In the first week of December, Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty will be in front of the audience with ‘Tadap’. Apart from him, many star kids are going to debut in films. The name which is at the top of these is Aryan Khan. Aryan Cruz came into the limelight after the drug case. He remained in the news continuously till his arrest in drug case and then bail.

Due to this, his name has climbed on the tongue of the common people. In a way, Aryan Khan is being seen as a brand in the film industry and it is believed that whoever announces the film with Aryan, he can make good profits on the table even before the film’s release. Although it is being said that preparations are being made to launch Aryan. Karan Johar may present her in his film ‘Student of the Year 3’. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will also be seen in films soon.

Some have arrived, some are ready to come

Aahan Pandey, cousin of Ananya Panday and nephew of Chunky Pandey, is all set to enter films soon through a Yash Raj Films film. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia is a popular face on social media, she is also ready to enter films. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also interested in acting and is preparing to enter films. Karan Johar may launch Shanaya Kapoor. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is rich in versatility. Apart from directing, he is also interested in acting. Till now he has not got any film of his choice. So she is waiting.