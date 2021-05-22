Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam mingles with the locals in Melbourne

Charlie Hunnam is at present in Australia filming his new TV sequence.

And on Friday night time, the Sons of Anarchy star mingled with locals throughout an evening out in Melbourne.

The 41-year-old actor head out to the venue George On Collins with some associates, and was sort sufficient to pose for selfies with followers, together with one fortunate woman, Leanne Webb, who obtained a number of images with the star.

‘He was pleasant, blissful to talk and did some selfies,’ one fan commented. ‘He seemed completely comfortable.’

Earlier this month, the British heartthrob smiled for a selfie with one other fan – Macarthur FC striker Matthew Derbyshire – in Sydney’s Bondi Seaside.

The actor appeared shirtless in the photograph, which was shared to Instagram, and was doubtless about to go for a dip at the iconic seaside.

Matthew, who moved to Australia with his spouse and three sons in 2020 to play for the western Sydney soccer staff, seemed very blissful to have met the acclaimed actor.

‘Hey up Jax,’ he wrote in the caption of his put up, referring to Charlie’s character – Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller – on the FX sequence.

Whereas it isn’t know exactly when Charlie entered the nation, he greater than doubtless accomplished two weeks of obligatory lodge quarantine – as with all new arrivals to Australia.

The Misplaced Metropolis of Z star is Down Beneath to movie the new Apple TV+ sequence, Shantaram.

The ten episode drama thriller relies on the novel of the identical identify by Gregory David Roberts and centres on a person named Lin, performed by Charlie.

Lin is a financial institution robber from Australia who flees to India and begins a brand new life in the slums, bars and underworld of Mumbai, in line with Deadline.