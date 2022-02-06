sonu nigam, ar rahman others from music industry mourn lata mangeshkar’s demise | Music world pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Music world’s last farewell to Lata ji Shreya Ghoshal tweeted and wrote – Feeling absolutely broken. Maybe I just can’t feel anything. It was Saraswati Puja only yesterday and today Mother took her with her who always had her blessings. Maybe it seems that today the birds, the trees, the air, everything is calm, no one’s sound is coming. Swara Nightingale Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji Your supernatural voice will resonate here for eternity. God rest your soul. om Shanti. never seen such a world Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani, while sharing the news of Lata ji’s demise, wrote – There are no words to express the sadness that is lost today. Very bad time Lata Mangeshkar ji will always be the voice of this country. While sharing a picture of Lata ji, Sunidhi Chauhan wrote – This world has never been seen without her. good luck of glory Singer Shaan, sharing a picture of Lata ji with her husband, wrote – She was a voice sent to us from heaven to know what the voice of God is like. The voice of Mother Saraswati. Supernatural voice. Thanks to my father, I have always had the privilege of receiving his love and blessings. Lata ji is forever. Neha Kakkar also remembered Neha Kakkar also shared a picture and song of Lata ji and wrote – My voice is my identity. There will never be anyone like Lata ji. READ Also Nikki Tamboli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous In Ethnic Suit | Nikki Tamboli gave up short clothes and adopted an ethnic look, the actress looked amazing in a suit --> -->

this void will never be filled

Remembering Lata ji, Himesh Reshammiya wrote – Our beloved Lata ji, our pride, our inspiration and the foundation of the music world. The greatest legend, will always be in our memories. There is a void that will never be filled. May God rest his soul and strength to his family.

keep blessing you

Music director Salim Merchant paid tribute and wrote – Lata Mangeshkar ji will always be with us. His voice and his songs will continue to be a blessing to our music world. We bow our heads and pray for his soul to rest in peace and always seek his blessings.

can’t say goodbye

Sharing a very cute picture of Lata ji, Harshdeep Kaur wrote – Maybe we may not meet again in this life. You will not be able to say goodbye. Worst day of the music industry. You were the music, you were the soul of the music, you were the only source of music. True Goddess. There will never be anyone like you Lata Mangeshkar ji.

got bread because of you

Paying tribute to Lata ji, Mika Singh wrote – The goddess of music and our voice Kokila has left us today. She was always the complete scripture for Bollywood from whom we have learned a lot. Lata ji I can’t even describe in words what you were for us. Sister, thank you for giving us life. Singers and musicians like us get their bread and live because of you. You will live on in our hearts for eternity. God rest your soul.

READ Also Priyanka Chopra tasted Indian foods from New York Restaurant

-->