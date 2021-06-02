Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Both Amit Kumar And Contestants





Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Indian Idol 12 controversy: Singer Sonu Nigam launched a video commenting on the complete Indian Idol 12 controversy. Defending the present and the chief visitor, Amit Kumar, the favored playback singer mentioned that the viewers ought to minimize some slack to the contestants who're making an attempt their finest to entertain them and dealing very exhausting to shine their expertise. Sonu mentioned that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar and his son, Amit, who appeared in a single episode, is a person of nice reputation.

Sonu, who has judged the truth present for a lot of seasons, added that Amit Kumar mentioned one thing in an interview, after which it was roasted to get vicious headlines and sensationalise the complete subject which must be stopped now. The 'Ye Dil' singer added that the viewers ought to perceive that the established artistes from the trade is not going to be requested to discourage the contestants as a result of they're nonetheless children who're studying for tomorrow. Within the video that he shared on Tuesday, Sonu mentioned that the love and respect Amit Kumar has obtained from the trade shouldn't be mocked for no motive.

The singer went on to speak about all others who’re related to the present together with Aditya Narayan and Manoj Muntashir and requested them to cease speaking in regards to the subject within the media. “Kabhi kabhi Saraswati nahi baiththi hai… sab ke sath hota hai,” he says within the video that has now gone viral on social media. The caption of Sonu’s video on Instagram learn, “#SonuLiveD | VLog 116

A message to everybody relating to Indian Idol and Amit Kumar ji.

Additionally, Nobody is aware of Kishore Kumar ji greater than Amit Kumar ji."

Sonu’s point-of-view on the complete matter obtained a thumbs up from his colleagues together with Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu. Mentioning that he will probably be showing on Indian Idol 12 quickly, Abhijeet mentioned that he shot the episode with the contestants and located them extraordinarily gifted. The Chalte Chalte singer mentioned that he bought to be taught rather a lot from the contestants on the present and the complete controversy is about nothing. “Effectively mentioned Sonu 👍 I’m coming for the first time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. discovered Tremendous gifted singers there, no thought what Amit ji commented , however let me reveal that I discovered rather a lot watching his performances, he is without doubt one of the best showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada,” he mentioned.

Kumar Sanu, who had talked about sustaining decorum whereas talking about Amit Kumar in an interview just lately, reiterated that this could finish right here and the contestants must be inspired to do higher. “Very nicely mentioned Sonu! I additionally mentioned the identical in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da a lot and nobody can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. He’s an enormous inspiration to everybody 🙏 Amit da is a superb singer and deserves solely respect,” he wrote within the feedback.

Indian Idol 12 just lately organised an episode to rejoice the legacy of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The episode noticed the singer's son because the chief visitor. After the episode, a bit of the viewers took to social media to precise resentment with the best way each the contestants and the judges carried out Kishore Da's songs. When Amit Kumar was requested to remark on the identical, he mentioned that he additionally didn't like a lot of the performances and needed to finish the present proper there, however he was requested to 'reward the contestants' regardless of their performances.

This triggered a complete new controversy the place a discourse started in regards to the ‘actuality’ of those ‘actuality reveals’. Later, even Sunidhi Chauhan, who has judged Indian Idol previously, talked about that the performances are ‘staged’ typically and they’re requested to reward the contestants and that’s the explanation she determined to cease judging the present later.