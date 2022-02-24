Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer

News oi-Prachi Dixit

A case of intimidation has come to the fore regarding popular singer Sonu Nigam. According to media reports, Sonu Nigam has been threatened by the cousin of BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Padmashree Sonu Nigam is quite popular these days for live events more than films. Many programs of his songs are organized abroad.

There is an allegation of threatening Sonu Nigam on behalf of Rajindra, cousin of BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, regarding this matter. According to reports, BSM Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had recently made Sonu Nigam meet his cousin. At the international level, all the work of Sonu Nigam is promoted by a person named Rocky.

Iqbal Singh wanted to talk to Chahal’s cousin Sonu Nigam about the program abroad. But Sonu Nigam said that he will have to contact Rocky for this. After which threatening messages were given to Sonu Nigam. Sonu Nigam is hurt after receiving the threat. The kind of threat Sonu Nigam has received.

After that it is being said that it should be investigated. It would not be right to take this matter loosely. There is also talk of Sonu Nigam having an audio clip with threatening messages. For the time being, it is believed that Sonu Nigam has decided not to take any action while respecting Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a megalomaniac of 200 crores, spent crores on Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi? what is the matter

Let us tell you that Sonu Nigam charges 3 to 4 crores for doing programs abroad and in the country. Sonu Nigam’s program is very popular abroad. Where the number of his fans is also the highest. Sonu Nigam’s name comes at the top of the popular singers of Hindi cinema. As of now, no statement has come out from the BMC chief in this matter so far.

‘Prithviraj’ director Chandraprakash Dwivedi got Padma Shri, Akshay Kumar congratulated, Sonu Nigam also honored

Entire family with Sonu Nigam is not dying of Corona positive, Video- Kovid, but feeling bad

Fans were stunned to see the new look of singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan – photo viral on sight

From superhit songs to sensational revelations – when Sonu Nigam exposed the truth from T-Series, Salman Khan to reality shows

Singer Sonu Nigam turned model – Modeled for fashion designer Vicky Idnani

35 artists including singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam join hands for Kovid-19 relief – this is how they will help

Sonu Nigam’s big statement on ‘Indian Idol 12’ controversy – please don’t take advantage of silence, end it now

Celebrities come together for ‘Mission Oxygen’ – from Sonu Nigam to Mika Singh

Sonu Nigam got trolled for not applying mask, gave a befitting reply- ‘Donkeys owl straps, you deserve this’

Sonu Nigam furious at Agartala DM, who entered the marriage and committed indecency, said ‘how dare you get’

Sonu Nigam furious over the organization of Kumbh Mela, said ‘Being a Hindu, I would say that this should not have happened’

Sonu Nigam said – I do not want my son to become a singer in India, so he has been sent to Dubai!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Netflix is buying two Knives Out sequels to make its next big franchise Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer,here read in details

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:24 [IST]