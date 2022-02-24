Entertainment

Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer

12 seconds ago
Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer
Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer

Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer

A case of intimidation has come to the fore regarding popular singer Sonu Nigam. According to media reports, Sonu Nigam has been threatened by the cousin of BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Padmashree Sonu Nigam is quite popular these days for live events more than films. Many programs of his songs are organized abroad.

There is an allegation of threatening Sonu Nigam on behalf of Rajindra, cousin of BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, regarding this matter. According to reports, BSM Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had recently made Sonu Nigam meet his cousin. At the international level, all the work of Sonu Nigam is promoted by a person named Rocky.

Sonu nigam,

Iqbal Singh wanted to talk to Chahal’s cousin Sonu Nigam about the program abroad. But Sonu Nigam said that he will have to contact Rocky for this. After which threatening messages were given to Sonu Nigam. Sonu Nigam is hurt after receiving the threat. The kind of threat Sonu Nigam has received.

After that it is being said that it should be investigated. It would not be right to take this matter loosely. There is also talk of Sonu Nigam having an audio clip with threatening messages. For the time being, it is believed that Sonu Nigam has decided not to take any action while respecting Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a megalomaniac of 200 crores, spent crores on Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi? what is the matterSukesh Chandrashekhar, a megalomaniac of 200 crores, spent crores on Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi? what is the matter

READ Also  Dharmendra Epic Answer To Fan Who Asks Have You Gone Mad As He Shares Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue Photo On Twitter

Let us tell you that Sonu Nigam charges 3 to 4 crores for doing programs abroad and in the country. Sonu Nigam’s program is very popular abroad. Where the number of his fans is also the highest. Sonu Nigam’s name comes at the top of the popular singers of Hindi cinema. As of now, no statement has come out from the BMC chief in this matter so far.

english summary

Sonu nigam controversy bmc chief iqbal singh chahal cousin threatening message for singer,here read in details

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:24 [IST]

#Sonu #nigam #controversy #bmc #chief #iqbal #singh #chahal #cousin #threatening #message #singer

READ Also  Ipl auction 2022 aryan khan attend event suhana khan fans reaction for shahrukh khan son.ipl auction 2022 aryan khan attend event suhana khan fans reaction for shahrukh khan son

