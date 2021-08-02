Sonu Nigam Property and Net Worth 2 crore car luxury things collection

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous singer Sonu Nigam had made a mark in Hindi cinema at a very young age with the magic of his voice. Due to his special style of voice, he has also been awarded the National Award. And in today’s time they have no shortage of anything. Do you know about Sonu Nigam’s net worth..

Who does not know about the song sung by Sonu Nigam. Sonu has immortalized him forever by giving his voice to so many songs. Sonu is one such singer, who has won the hearts of fans by singing songs ranging from romantic to pain. Due to the madness of the fans, today this singer is also the owner of crores of property.

Sonu’s songs always remain in the hearts of the fans. Apart from singing in films, Sonu also goes to all the stage shows, apart from this, he has also come as a judge in the upcoming shows on TV. In such a situation, in the year 2021, the net worth of Sonu Nigam has been estimated to be $ 50 million, which is 370 crore Indian rupees.

Sonu has been giving his voice in Hindi cinema for a long time. And they charge Rs 6 lakh for the song on the film. Apart from this, Sonu charges Rs 10 to 15 lakh for a concert. Sonu Nigam’s annual earnings are around 5 crores, apart from this he is also earning well from sponsorship along with recording songs and live events.

Car and bike collection of Sonu Nigam

Singer, who earns crores, has many vehicles and houses, Sonu Nigam is also very fond of cars and bikes. The most expensive car he has is Range Rover, which is said to be worth Rs 2.11 crores. Apart from this, expensive cars like DC Avati, Audi A4, Range Rover Vouge, BMW Z4 66.5 lakhs are with Sonu.

Sonu’s house

Not only this, Sonu Nigam also has a luxurious bungalow. In such a situation, according to reports, Sonu Nigam has a luxurious property worth Rs 25 crore.