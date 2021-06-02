Sonu Nigam reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversy, asks makers to not take 'undue advantage of Amit Kumar's dignified silence'

Singer and irregular Indian Idol determine Sonu Nigam has attain forward and spoke in regards to the ongoing controversy linked to the new season and Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar Ganguly. He has additionally urged Indian Idol 12 makers to respect Amit’s silence and not crawl his title into the controversy additional.
Taking to his social media account, the singer shared a video stating that Amit Kumar is a really senior and used member of the change. He demanded that Amit’s title wishes to be revered whereas ‘of us are taking simply acceptable factor a couple of aloof man’.
Nigam used to be thought-about siding with the contestants asserting not day after day singers are at their easiest and errors carry out happen.
Sonu additional talked about that Aditya Narayan (host of Indian Idol 12) and Manoj Muntashir (determine on the expose) may nicely aloof tumble issues and cross forward.
Indian Idol 12 has been in knowledge ever since its Kishore Kumar specific episode. After the episode aired on television, viewers criticised the judges and contestants for not doing justice to late Kishore Kumar’s conventional songs. Even his son Amit, who used to be the precise determine, claimed that the producers had requested him to reward your total contestants, irrespective of his contrivance.
After Sonu’s video went viral, few heaps of singers collectively with Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu agreed with him.