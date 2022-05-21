Sonu Nigam refreshed the memory of Lata Mangeshkar making the nation proud! Sonu Nigam refreshes the memory of Lata Mangeshkar making the nation proud

Information oi-Salman Khan

In a single of the largest tributes ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is paying tribute to the ‘Queen of Singing’ Lata Mangeshkar by means of the voices of widespread personalities of the music business and at the identical time is attracting the consideration of the viewers from all corners of India. . In such a scenario, it’s certainly a heartwarming expertise for all to get an opportunity to relive that period by reminiscing about the melodious and timeless songs of the legendary singer.

Seema Khan did this massive job as quickly as she acquired divorced from Sohail Khan, made such a change!

‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is a present to the tens of millions of followers who will cherish their recollections of ‘Nightingale of India’. His voice really goes past borders and at all times brings respect to our nation. One such incident was shared by nation’s widespread singer Sonu Nigam in a latest episode of the present, when Lata ji sang at the Royal Albert Corridor in London.

He mentioned, “When Lataji acquired the alternative to carry out at the Royal Albert Corridor, she was just a little skeptical. It was one of the most prestigious venues to carry out and it took delight for any singer to carry out at that prestigious venue. There was speak. Lataji was the first Indian singer to carry out at the Royal Albert Corridor.

It was an honor not just for her however for all Indians as nicely.” Sonu Nigam and Javed Ali additionally shared an incident which confirmed why Lataji was, is and can at all times be a legend of the nation. Javed Ali extra Sonu Nigam mentioned, “There was an enormous live performance at the Royal Albert Corridor in London the place Lataji was to carry out and Dilip sahab was to introduce him.

As quickly as Dilip sahib launched Lataji, she got here on stage with out slippers. When Dilip Kumar noticed this, he informed Lataji that that is England, you may get sick from the chilly right here however Lataji refuses and says that I by no means sing a music sporting chappals as a result of it prays for me. is.”

18 of India’s hottest singers have come collectively to pay a particular tribute to the legend Lata Mangeshkar by means of StarPlus’ 8 episode collection ‘Naam Reh Jayega’.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal And Anvesha’s title is included. Its each episode airs each Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus. The present is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.

Sonu Nigam shares an attention-grabbing story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback!

Sonu Nigam was threatened by the cousin of BMC chief, the matter associated to the program overseas, know the particulars

‘Prithviraj’ director Chandraprakash Dwivedi acquired Padma Shri, Akshay Kumar congratulated, Sonu Nigam additionally honored

Whole household with Sonu Nigam isn’t dying of Corona optimistic, Video- Kovid, however feeling unhealthy

Followers had been surprised to see the new look of singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan – picture viral on sight

From superhit songs to sensational revelations – when Sonu Nigam uncovered the fact from T-Sequence, Salman Khan to actuality reveals

Singer Sonu Nigam turned mannequin – Modeled for designer Vicky Idnani

35 artists together with singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam be a part of arms for Kovid-19 aid – that is how they may assist

Sonu Nigam’s massive assertion on ‘Indian Idol 12’ controversy – please do not take benefit of silence, finish it now

Celebrities come collectively for ‘Mission Oxygen’ – from Sonu Nigam to Mika Singh

Sonu Nigam acquired trolled for not making use of masks, gave a befitting reply- ‘Donkeys owl straps, you deserve this’

Sonu Nigam livid at Agartala DM, who entered the marriage and dedicated indecency, mentioned ‘how dare you get’

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film opinions READ Also Sonu Sood Arranges Over 520 Remdesivir, Oxygen Cylinders, 422 Beds, Wishes to do Better Tomorrow Enable Notifications You’ve already subscribed

english abstract Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam refreshed the memory of Lata Mangeshkar making the nation proud! Learn the particulars.

Story first printed: Saturday, Might 21, 2022, 13:57 [IST]