Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback! Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback!

Information oi-Salman Khan

Other than celebrating the memorable songs of ‘Nightingale of India’ from India, ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is a spectacular present which the viewers is eagerly watching to relive the recollections of Lata Mangeshkar. She was certainly an amazing performer and he or she was the one one ruling the stage each time she carried out, however it was extraordinarily troublesome for her to chart her manner up to now. ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ has been a joyous journey for tens of millions of Indians which has taken them nearer to the recollections of Lata ji.

This mosque dispute of the nation will likely be proven in Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’? large information!

She was an artist within the true sense who, after many sacrifices and apprehensions, made her solution to the purpose that she had overcome throughout her journey. Sharing one such anecdote about Lata ji’s stage worry, Sonu Nigam stated, “There was a stage efficiency which was in Detroit the place Lataji needed to sing with Mukesh ji,

However Lataji had no concept that her stage worry would come again as soon as once more and the stage that had as soon as snatched her father from her would as soon as once more take away her elder brother from her.

Mukesh ji’s demise had such a nasty impact on Lata Mangeshkar that Lataji once more stopped acting on stage.” India’s most to pay particular tribute to the legend Lata Mangeshkar by StarPlus’ 8 episode sequence ‘Naam Reh Jayega’. The favored 18 singers have come collectively.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal And Anvesha’s title is included. Its each episode airs each Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus. The present is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.

Sonu Nigam was threatened by the cousin of BMC chief, the matter associated to this system overseas, know the main points

‘Prithviraj’ director Chandraprakash Dwivedi acquired Padma Shri, Akshay Kumar congratulated, Sonu Nigam additionally honored

Total household with Sonu Nigam shouldn’t be dying of Corona optimistic, Video- Kovid, however feeling unhealthy

Followers have been shocked to see the brand new look of singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan – photograph viral on sight

From superhit songs to sensational revelations – when Sonu Nigam uncovered the reality from T-Sequence, Salman Khan to actuality reveals

Singer Sonu Nigam turned mannequin – Modeled for designer Vicky Idnani

35 artists together with singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam be part of arms for Kovid-19 reduction – that is how they are going to assist

Sonu Nigam’s large assertion on ‘Indian Idol 12’ controversy – please do not benefit from silence, finish it now

Celebrities come collectively for ‘Mission Oxygen’ – from Sonu Nigam to Mika Singh

Sonu Nigam acquired trolled for not making use of masks, gave a befitting reply- ‘Donkeys owl straps, you deserve this’

Sonu Nigam livid at Agartala DM, who entered the wedding and dedicated indecency, stated ‘how dare you get’

Sonu Nigam, livid over the group of Kumbh Mela, stated ‘Being a Hindu, I’d say that this could not have occurred’

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film opinions READ Also Pooja Bedi Faces Flak From Netizens Over Her Permit Notifications You have got already subscribed

english abstract Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback! His assertion goes viral now.

Story first revealed: Friday, Could 20, 2022, 14:27 [IST]