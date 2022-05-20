Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback! Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback!

Entertainment

2 days ago
By Filmibeat Desk

,

Other than celebrating the memorable songs of ‘Nightingale of India’ from India, ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is a spectacular present which the viewers is eagerly watching to relive the recollections of Lata Mangeshkar. She was certainly an amazing performer and he or she was the one one ruling the stage each time she carried out, however it was extraordinarily troublesome for her to chart her manner up to now. ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ has been a joyous journey for tens of millions of Indians which has taken them nearer to the recollections of Lata ji.

She was an artist within the true sense who, after many sacrifices and apprehensions, made her solution to the purpose that she had overcome throughout her journey. Sharing one such anecdote about Lata ji’s stage worry, Sonu Nigam stated, “There was a stage efficiency which was in Detroit the place Lataji needed to sing with Mukesh ji,

However Lataji had no concept that her stage worry would come again as soon as once more and the stage that had as soon as snatched her father from her would as soon as once more take away her elder brother from her.

Mukesh ji’s demise had such a nasty impact on Lata Mangeshkar that Lataji once more stopped acting on stage.” India’s most to pay particular tribute to the legend Lata Mangeshkar by StarPlus’ 8 episode sequence ‘Naam Reh Jayega’. The favored 18 singers have come collectively.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal And Anvesha’s title is included. Its each episode airs each Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus. The present is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.

Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam shares an interesting story about Lata Mangeshkar’s comeback! His assertion goes viral now.

Story first revealed: Friday, Could 20, 2022, 14:27 [IST]

