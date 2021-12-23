Sonu Sood announced his next film, Fateh, a Zee Studios next production | Sonu Sood’s next film ‘Fateh’, a scintillating action-thriller, Zee Studios announces loudly

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Zee Studios announced their next production Fateh, which is directed by Abhinandan Gupta. It will be an out-and-out action drama starring Sonu Sood. Inspired by real-life events, the film will feature the actor with never-before-seen high-octane action sequences! The film will go on floors in early 2022.

Sonu Sood will embark on a different journey with Fateh. Since last year, the actor has been constantly in the news for helping the needy and helping them tide over difficult situations. He was called the ‘messiah’ of migrants in the time of Kovid. He was appreciated from all sides.

But now it’s time to become a hero on the big screen. Sonu Sood’s fans are eagerly waiting for his return on the silver screen and have chosen the perfect character to make his comeback. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Sonu is also going to be seen in the film Prithviraj, which is scheduled to release in January 2022.

’83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Is A Must Watch

Talking about the same, Zee Studios CBO, Sharik Patel shared, “Sonu is one of the finest actor and has proved himself consistently for the past decade and a half. But what he has done in the last one year makes him a true hero. I am sure that his return on the big screen as a hero in such an engrossing story will be exciting for all.”

At the same time, actor Sonu Sood said, “The story of this film has piqued my interest. It is one of the most important topics that we need to focus on. As soon as I read the script, I knew I was a part of it. I want to be. I am extremely excited to bring this up.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, directed by Abhinandan Gupta, starring Sonu Sood – the film will go on floors in early 2022.

Sonu Sood had gifted Konika a rifle, now why the national level shooter has committed suicide?

BEST OF 2021 – From Sonu Sood to Salman Khan, these stars have given a helping hand during the Corona period!

PM Modi’s announcement to withdraw Agriculture Law Bill – Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Richa celebrated, tremendous reaction

After Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will create history, ‘Prithviraj’ will cross the 300 crore mark? strong detail

Prithviraj Teaser – First glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film

Kannada power star Puneet Rajkumar dies of heart attack, from Pooja Hegde to Sonu Sood – Bollywood in grief

Sonu Sood’s character will be so strong in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj? Big reveal!

Shahrukh Khan reached jail to meet son Aryan – Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Sonu Sood furious at the cameraman gathered outside

Sonu Sood breaks silence on allegations of tax evasion, releases statement, Arvind Kejriwal shows support

Actor Sonu Sood involved in tax evasion of 20 crores: Income Tax Department statement

Income tax department raided 6 offices of Sonu Sood, found fault in the account, assets worth 130 crores

Josh completes 1 year: Announcing the winners of the #EkNumberChallenge! Are you one of them?

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Bobby Zarem, 'Superflake' and Maker of Stars, dies at 84 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Zee Studios announces its next production Fateh, directed by Abhinandan Gupta, an out-and-out action drama starring Sonu Sood.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:13 [IST]