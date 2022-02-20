Sonu Sood car sealed, enters a polling booth in his sister’s candidature territory | Sonu Sood’s car seized while going to the polling booth of sister’s constituency
car search
While registering a complaint against Sonu Sood, Moga Police took strict steps against him. Sonu Sood’s car was thoroughly searched after which he was sent home and advised not to step out of the house.
demand for fair elections
At the same time, Sonu Sood says that he had come to know that people are getting threatening calls at different polling booths. That’s why people are hesitant to cast their votes. Money is also being distributed at some polling booths. Sonu Sood says that it was our duty to investigate this matter and see that elections are conducted in a fair manner. But after the warning of the Election Commission, Sonu Sood has made sure that he will stay at home.
Has done a lot of publicity for sister
It is worth mentioning that in the Corona era ever since Sonu Sood rose up in the eyes of everyone by becoming the messiah of the common man. Since then the news of his joining politics was in full swing but Sonu Sood always said that he is not interested in it. However, after this Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika joined the Congress party. At the same time, Sonu Sood was also seen promoting a lot for Malavika.
Appeal to the people to vote for the sister
As soon as the campaign started, Sonu Sood released a video where he urged people to choose the right leader for themselves. Sonu Sood says that it is good to see that people of Moga city are coming out to vote in large numbers. At the same time, he urged the people to vote for the right leader without heeding to rumours, without fear.
Big celebrities have promoted
Many big personalities have campaigned in favor of Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika, ranging from Harbhajan Singh to Kapil Sharma. Everyone has released the video requesting to cast their vote in favor of Malvika Sood.
