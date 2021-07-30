Sonu Sood doing dishwashing on his birthday and Farah Khan making him do it from New Year | Sonu Sood washing dishes at Farah Khan’s house on his birthday? Fans were also stunned after seeing the video

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor and real life hero Sonu Sood is celebrating his 48th birthday on 30 July. Millions of his fans, co-stars and well-wishers from all over the world are wishing him a happy birthday through social media. In this sequence, veteran filmmaker Farah Khan has also given birthday wishes to Sonu Sood, but his style is different from the rest.

Farah got the utensils washed by Sonu Sood

In the video, Farah Khan and Sonu Sood are seen wearing apron inside the kitchen and Farah Khan shows Sonu Sood something and says that Sonu Sood is today. It’s your birthday and see how much I have cooked for you. Pointing to the unaccounted utensils lying in the kitchen sink, Sonu tells Farah that don’t cook, now who will clean it, don’t you?

All this is going on with ‘Happy New Year’

On this, Farah Khan tells Sonu that who will wash this utensils, you will wash it now. Come on wash On this, Sonu starts cleaning the embroidery by taking Juna in his poor hand. Sonu Sood looks at the camera and says that this ‘Happy New Year’ (film) is getting us all washed away by Farah. From all the actors. After this, Farah Khan comes to Sonu Sood and sings a birthday song for him and poor Sonu keeps on washing the dishes.

Love pouring out in the caption

Sharing this video, Farah Khan wrote in the caption, ‘You know that you are best friends when you can get her to wash dishes on your birthday too. Happy Birthday Sonu Sood. Shooting with you has always been fun. Always keep doing impossible things and make yourself such that no one can reach your achievements. Love you.’

Also read- Tiger Shroff will be seen hurting the enemy in the next film, shared the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to