Sonu Sood Doodh Vala Gets All Cranky After Getting Hundreds of Calls From People Seeking Help





Sonu Sood viral video: Actor Sonu Sood has emerged because the messiah for individuals within the nation, particularly within the COVID instances the place the authorities have did not ship the most effective of amenities to the residents. In a viral video that he shared on Instagram on Friday, Sonu recorded the plea of his milkman who's now fed up with getting calls from random individuals who wish to attain out to Sonu to hunt assist from him.

The video exhibits the doodh vala telling Sonu how he retains getting messages and calls on a regular basis from people who find themselves struggling in these instances and wish him to assist them attain out to the actor. When Sonu tells him that there's no hurt in serving to individuals and it's good that individuals see him because the messenger, he says that he does his greatest however he will get pissed when the cellphone simply doesn't cease ringing. Sonu shared the video on Instagram in a submit that learn, "मेरे दूध वाले गुड्डू ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं😂 He can't deal with the strain now😆 Everybody who desires to know the way I do it, come and stick with me for a day🤗 (sic)"

Sonu not too long ago captured his cellphone in a video and confirmed his followers the way it couldn’t cease buzzing with individuals always messaging and calling him for assist in the COVID instances.

Sonu has been on the forefront of the COVID aid work since final yr. First, he helped 1000’s of migratory employees attain their houses, after which he began serving to individuals by arranging oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and plasma in therapy. The actor has earned an immense quantity of love and respect from the viewers. A lot so {that a} part of the individuals on social media has been demanding his run as the subsequent PM of the nation.