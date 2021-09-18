Sonu Sood evades more than Rs 20 crore: Sonu Sood’s problems escalate, IT department claims to have paid more than Rs 20 crore in taxes – Actor Sonu Sood and colleagues pay more than Rs 20 crore in taxes
Read: Why is the Income Tax Department behind Sonu Sood? Find out what the whole affair is and how its strings relate to politics!
The IT department says Sonu Sood has accumulated unaccounted money in the form of fake and unsecured loans. Not only that, the NGO started by Sonu Sood in 2020 has received a donation of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021. Out of this donation, Rs 1.9 crore has been spent on various works so far, while the remaining Rs 17 crore is still in the account.
According to the report, Sonu Sood’s list of locations provided by the IT department includes 28 locations, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kanpur, Delhi and Gurugram. Earlier, Sonu Sood had come to meet Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. He was recently made the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s Mentor Program.
#Sonu #Sood #evades #crore #Sonu #Soods #problems #escalate #department #claims #paid #crore #taxes #Actor #Sonu #Sood #colleagues #pay #crore #taxes
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.