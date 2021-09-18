Sonu Sood evades more than Rs 20 crore: Sonu Sood’s problems escalate, IT department claims to have paid more than Rs 20 crore in taxes – Actor Sonu Sood and colleagues pay more than Rs 20 crore in taxes

Actor Sonu Sood, who became a messiah for the people by helping people during the Corona era, now seems to be in trouble. The income tax department had been serving at the actor’s home for the past three days. In addition to Sonu Sood’s IT raid, a survey of his colleagues’ premises was also conducted, in which the IT department found evidence related to tax evasion.

The IT department has said that Sonu Sood and his associates have paid more than Rs 20 crore in taxes (Sonu Sood has evaded more than Rs 20 crore in taxes). According to a report in Aaj Tak, the IT department has said that Sonu Sood has paid more than Rs 20 crore in taxes. In addition, his charity has illegally received 21 million foreign donations, which he has collected through crowdfunding platforms in violation of FCRA law.



The IT department says Sonu Sood has accumulated unaccounted money in the form of fake and unsecured loans. Not only that, the NGO started by Sonu Sood in 2020 has received a donation of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021. Out of this donation, Rs 1.9 crore has been spent on various works so far, while the remaining Rs 17 crore is still in the account.

According to the report, Sonu Sood’s list of locations provided by the IT department includes 28 locations, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kanpur, Delhi and Gurugram. Earlier, Sonu Sood had come to meet Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. He was recently made the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s Mentor Program.