Sonu Sood Fan Broke TV after See him Get Beaten in the Movie Thats How Actor Reacted | Sonu Sood was getting beaten up in the film, the fan broke his TV in anger

New Delhi: People’s craze about Bollywood stars has been seen many times in the fans. But people’s emotions about actor Sonu Sood are not because of the work done by him on screen but because of the goodness done by him in real life. Millions of people have joined him due to the process of helping people that Sonu Sood has established since the first lockdown.

However, many times the love of the fans towards Sonu also takes a different stand. A 7-year-old fan of Sonu Sood broke his TV after seeing the actor being beaten up in the film. The incident is from Sangareddy in Telangana and the name of the child is Virat. The child was angry that a man who saved millions of lives was shown being beaten up on TV. It is known that Sonu Sood has played the role of villain in many films.

A 7-year-old boy from Sangareddy, Virat, broke a television set at his house out of his love for @SonuSood. He was angry watching a movie where the actor is hit by the hero. Angry that someone who saved the lives of millions was being hit, he broke the TV set into pieces. pic.twitter.com/lSCqPhK5EA — Harishsayz (@sonusoodharish) July 13, 2021

As cute and cute as this incident sounds, somewhere it is equally funny and funny. A Telugu news channel has shared the clip of this news on social media and Sonu Sood himself reacted to this tweet. Sonu Sood, retweeting this tweet, wrote, ‘Hey, don’t break your TV. Now his father is going to ask me for a new TV.

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

Fans have started giving their feedback on this reaction given by Sonu Sood and this news that is going viral on social media. While someone is finding this incident very cute, then other people have given laughing reactions on it by making emoji. Let us inform that in the first lockdown, Sonu Sood helped crores of people to reach their homes.

