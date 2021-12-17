Sonu Sood had gifted a rifle to Konika Layak, national level shooter committed suicide! Sonu Sood had gifted Konika a rifle, now why the national level shooter has committed suicide?

How actor Sonu Sood has been helping people for a long time is not hidden from anyone. At this time a news is coming out that Sonu Sood had gifted a gun to a shooter, he has committed suicide. Actually this shooter was helped by the actor so that he could prepare for the games with a new gun. According to the police, national level shooter Konika Layak was found dead in her hostel in Bali, Howrah, Bengal.

According to police officials, a suicide note has been found from his possession in which he has blamed ‘depression’ for taking this step. After this there is a lot of discussion on social media and this matter is being told of 15 December.

However, the investigation is going on regarding the suicide note found by the police. Sonu Sood gifted the young shooter a German-made rifle a few months back. After this, Konika thanked Sonu Sood on social media.

Sonu Sood is deeply saddened by the news of Konika’s death and has expressed his grief on social media. Sonu Sood writes .. ‘This sad news completely broke my heart, I remember when Konika was presented with a rifle, she promised to bring me an Olympic medal.

Today it is all over. May God give strength to his family.’ Apart from this, he has written that .. ‘Today not only mine, not only Dhanbad, but the heart of the whole country is broken.’ Fans are commenting on this post of Sonu Sood and praying for the peace of Konika’s soul.

I remember when Konika was presented with a rifle, she promised to bring me an Olympic medal. Today it is all over.

May God give strength to his family. — sonu sood (@SonuSood)



December 16, 2021

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 13:07 [IST]