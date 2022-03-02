Sonu Sood helps Indian students in Ukraine to cross borders and reach safe countries | Sonu Sood came forward for the Indian students trapped in Ukraine

News oi – Trisha Gaur

The world is worried looking at Ukraine and Russia right now! Given the sensitivity of the situation, many are also concerned about the Indian students stranded in the country amid the war. Sonu Sood has once again come to the fore to save these children from the atmosphere full of war.

Regarded as the hero of the nation, Sonu Sood rescued many Indian students and brought them to a safe zone. Sharing the incredible news, the humanitarian wrote, “It’s a very difficult time for the students of Ukraine and for me it was the toughest assignment I’ve ever had.”

Sharing the good news, Sonu Sood wrote – We are lucky that we have got many students safely across the border. We have to keep trying. They need us. Thanks to the Embassy of the Government of India in Romania and Poland.

Sonu Sood in his post also congratulated the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy for the excellent work and appreciated their efforts to bring back the students. He also thanked them for their continued support.

The Indian government has already expelled many students from Ukraine. Ganga is continuously working towards getting all the children out of the battlefield through the operation. Sonu Sood is working tirelessly to rescue Indian students from Ukraine. This is not the first time that philanthropists have come forward to help the nation. During Covid-19, the actor had become a massive support to many across the country.