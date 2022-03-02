Sonu Sood helps Indian students in Ukraine to cross borders and reach safe countries | Sonu Sood came forward for the Indian students trapped in Ukraine
The world is worried looking at Ukraine and Russia right now! Given the sensitivity of the situation, many are also concerned about the Indian students stranded in the country amid the war. Sonu Sood has once again come to the fore to save these children from the atmosphere full of war.
Regarded as the hero of the nation, Sonu Sood rescued many Indian students and brought them to a safe zone. Sharing the incredible news, the humanitarian wrote, “It’s a very difficult time for the students of Ukraine and for me it was the toughest assignment I’ve ever had.”
Sharing the good news, Sonu Sood wrote – We are lucky that we have got many students safely across the border. We have to keep trying. They need us. Thanks to the Embassy of the Government of India in Romania and Poland.
Sonu Sood in his post also congratulated the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy for the excellent work and appreciated their efforts to bring back the students. He also thanked them for their continued support.
The Indian government has already expelled many students from Ukraine. Ganga is continuously working towards getting all the children out of the battlefield through the operation. Sonu Sood is working tirelessly to rescue Indian students from Ukraine. This is not the first time that philanthropists have come forward to help the nation. During Covid-19, the actor had become a massive support to many across the country.
students thanked
The relieved students thanked Sonu Sood and shared the video message and the students said, “I was stuck in Kyiv for a long time, Sonu Sood sir and his team helped us out. With their help , We are now in a relatively safe place Lviv, we are finally out of Ukraine and will reach India. Sonu Sood’s team has helped us a lot. It is because of them that we are here now. Every once in a while, they would ask How are we doing as well as helping us financially. Thank you Sonu Sood and his team.”
helping the needy
Sonu Sood started his noble cause with the lockdown itself when he provided his hotel free of cost for the paramedical staff to stay. After this he started distributing food to the poor. After this, Sonu Sood tried to send a batch of migrant laborers to their respective homes after taking permission from the government in some buses. But slowly people started asking him for help.
Publicity stunt only?
After this, people accused Sonu Sood that he is turning this disaster into an opportunity for himself only for the sake of image building. That’s why they don’t care much about who is really getting help or not. But as many helping hands extended towards Sonu Sood, he did not even have time to sit tired and refute the criticisms. So Sonu Sood went on doing the same thing that he has been doing for the last two years – helping people.
work still in progress
It is worth noting that his son and wife also supported Sonu Sood in this institution. Sonu Sood was seen trying to supply oxygen to beds all over the country so that no one would die due to lack of oxygen. Now Sonu Sood is busy helping Indian students trapped in Ukraine.
Sonu Sood has been recorded in history
It is worth noting that the war level on which Sonu Sood worked during the epidemic, people started considering him as a superhero of truth and started calling him the Messiah. Even God cannot help so much as Sonu Sood helped people. Everyone believes that when this dark chapter of India will be recorded in history, then there must be a chapter on Sonu Sood’s understanding and generosity.
-
Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 22:12 [IST]
