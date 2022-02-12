Sonu sood host mtv roadies prince narula says rannvijay singh is better fans angry reaction.

Entertainment

Prince Narula said such a big deal

Prince Narula said such a big deal

Talking to a YouTube channel Bollywood Spy, Prince Narula has expressed his opinion on getting Sonu Sood in place of Rannvijay. He has said that the sentiments of all of us are associated with Rannvijay. The way he hosts and handles the entire show, according to me no one can do that.

Not watching Bollywood - Prince Narula

Not watching Bollywood – Prince Narula

Prince further said that I am not against Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood has done extraordinary work for our country. Roadies is a different show. I hope Sonu Sood will keep the show the way we all have made it happen. People don’t want to see Bollywood in that show. Want to see him in Roadies who have come out of that show.

Prince Narula's class was organized

Prince Narula’s class was organized

We are out of the same show. When we perform, people feel connected to us. Although many users have put Prince Narula’s class while writing their comments below this video. One user says that do not reach any decision.

Sonu Sood's fans get angry, Rannvijay's new show

Sonu Sood’s fans get angry, Rannvijay’s new show

One user has written that it must be going on in your mind that you can do well. By the way, let us tell you that Rannvijay is coming away from Roadies with a new reality show which will be based on jungle theme.

