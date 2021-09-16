Sonu Sood Income Tax Case: Sonu Sood Tax evasion 5 Noble deeds that made him a real life hero and Messiah – in temples or in worship, when people put Sonu Sood on his head..why is he called a tax thief today?

The worldwide rise of what actor Sonu Sood did in the lockdown due to the Corona epidemic. The people of the country made him a ‘real life hero’. The situation was such that when Sonu Sood became a corona, people started worshiping him by placing his image next to the image of God. What’s more, the people of Telangana built a temple in the name of Sonu Sood and installed his idol.

In such a situation, now Sonu Sood has been accused of tax evasion and fans have been harassed. They believe that the person who selflessly helped, how about with the same person? People are constantly reacting to Sonu Sood on social media and expressing their displeasure. After a recent survey of Sonu Sood’s six locations, the Income Tax Department has accused him of evading more than Rs 20 crore in taxes.

What do IT department and Sonu Sood have to say?

About Rs 17 crore has fallen into the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation, which was set up in July last year, IT officials said. The foundation raised about Rs 2.1 crore from abroad in violation of FCRA rules. But Sonu Sood says not a single penny came into his account in the wrong way. All the money they have will be used to help all the people.

Here we are telling you the 5 incidents of the lockdown period when Sonu Sood became the ‘Messiah’ of millions of people after seeing him and people kept their eyes on him.

That pain of migrant workers, Sonu Sood fell asleep

The person who has suffered the most from the coronavirus lockdown is a migrant worker. In the year 2020, when everything stopped after the lockdown. When business stalled and the border was sealed, migrant workers had to walk back to their homes. Pictures and videos of migrant workers made me feel bad. While people were sleeping peacefully in their homes, Sonu Sood had fallen asleep watching the migrant workers, women and children walking thousands of kilometers. He could not sleep at night. He then decided that he would take the migrant workers to their homes. That’s when Sonu Sood formed his own team and started helping people. He arranged for buses and food to take thousands of migrant workers to their homes.

Home for a 12 year old girl

Sonu Sood’s gesture won people’s hearts when he helped a 12-year-old girl from West Bengal. Sonu Sood did such an act for a girl named Christy Chhetri that there was applause on social media. Christie’s neighbor Sonu Sood tagged her on Twitter by sharing a photo of her raw house. When Sonu Sood saw the girl’s condition, he immediately rushed to her aid. Sonu Sood not only built a house for the girl’s family but also helped her financially. Where the life of this poor family was brightened with the help of Sonu Sood, there was applause on social media as well. Christie’s family later renamed the house ‘Sonu Sood Niwas’ after the actor. Sonu Sood helped many such people.

Such is the case of a tribal girl whose house was built by Sonu Sood and she got books. In fact, a Twitter user shared a video of a tribal girl named Anjali on Twitter and wrote that her house was almost grounded in the flood on the night of August 15-16. The girl began to cry when she saw the broken house and her soaked books in a bamboo basket. After watching this video, Sonu Sood immediately replied and wrote, ‘Shed tears, sister, books will be new, house will be new.’

Airlifted stranded students

Sonu Sood received much praise for helping to bring back medical students stranded in Kyrgyzstan in a lockdown last year. He then flew hundreds of students from Purvanchal stranded in Kyrgyzstan to his home on his SpiceJet. When these students reached their homes, they had tears of joy in their eyes and they were not tired of praising Sonu Sood. The stranded students in Kyrgyzstan sought help by making videos and sharing them on social media.

177 girls stranded in Kerala released

There is another incident when Sonu Sood rescued 177 girls from Odisha who were stranded in Kerala and helped them to return home. The girls were sewing, embroidering and knitting in a factory in Ernakulam, Kerala. But because of the lockdown, all the girls got stuck there. Then Sonu Sood came forward to help him and he helped him get out of there.

Jobs given to the unemployed, showed generosity

Sonu Sood tried to help everyone in need as much as possible. When an unemployed youth became emotional and fell at his feet, Sonu was not seen from Sood. He immediately got the young man’s job and reassured him. Sonu Sood’s generosity had won the hearts of the people. Sonu Sood had shown similar generosity even though about 50 girls from a village lost their jobs in the lockdown. The actor then asked him to get a job in a week. Similarly, Sonu Sood helped a girl who is a software engineer to get a job, but being unemployed, she started selling vegetables.

There are many occasions when Sonu Sood has gone ahead and helped the people and got the blessings of millions of families.

