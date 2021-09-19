sonu sood income tax raid bollywood: Not only Sonu Sood, these celebs who are earning crores are also accused of ‘treasure fraud’! – These Bollywood celebrities have come under investigation by the Income Tax Department before Sonu Sood

Actors who are successful in Bollywood start playing in crores and billions in a few days. Recently, Sonu Sood has been accused of tax evasion and 2 days of Income Tax Department raids have been falling on his various places. Well, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been accused of tax evasion. Rajesh Khanna’s place was once raided by the Income Tax Department, which has caused a stir in Bollywood. Let’s find out which celebrities have been accused of tax evasion in the last few years.

Impressions of Tapsi Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s place

Anurag Kashyap and Tapasi Pannu

In the same year, the Income Tax Department raided the homes of actress Tapsi Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap. Both were accused of evading taxes through a talent agency. Meanwhile, various teams of the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 20 different places of Tapsi and Anurag in Mumbai and Pune. However, after the Income Tax Department raids, Tapsi Pannu and Anurag Kashyap denied the allegation of tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department has also tightened its grip on Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif

In 2011, the Income Tax Department raided the home and offices of Bollywood’s top actress Katrina Kaif. Katrina was accused of hiding the income tax department’s earnings in advertisements, foreign assignments and in the presence of guests. Katrina had denied the allegations at the time, but later the management company that looked after Katrina’s credentials also came under suspicion.

12 lakh cash found in Rani Mukherjee’s house

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee was once one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. At that time, in 2000, the Income Tax Department raided Rani Mukherjee’s house. Authorities are said to have seized about Rs 12 lakh in cash from Rani Mukherjee’s house during the raid.

Madhuri Dixit also hid her income?

Madhuri Dixit

Many years ago, income tax officials also raided Madhuri Dixit’s house. It is said that later, the Income Tax Department officials dug up the walls of Madhuri Dixit’s house while searching for black money. It is said that Madhuri later paid a large sum of money to her manager to hide in the house. No matter how much truth there is in these reports, it has never been revealed.

Salman Khan is always in the spotlight of the income tax department

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been in the spotlight of the income tax department for a long time now. Salman Khan is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. In the year 2000, the Income Tax Department raided several places in Salman’s Mumbai and Panvel. After this, the Income Tax Department officials had also interrogated Salman’s brother Arbaaz.

Priyanka Chopra’s house has also been raided

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid actress in Bollywood. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra’s house was also raided by the Income Tax Department in 2011. It is said that later the income tax department got information about Priyanka’s anonymous income of Rs 6 crore, her father Dr Ashok Rs 1.5 crore. The income tax department then scrutinized Priyanka’s financial records and bank accounts.

Sanjay Dutt’s place was also raided

Sanjay Dutt

In 2012, the Income Tax Department also raided Sanjay Dutt’s house. It is said that Sanjay Dutt had foreign watches worth crores of rupees on which customs duty was not paid. A day before the raid, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Mynata Dutt also found an expensive foreign watch worth Rs 55-60 lakh.

