Sonu Sood jumped in the national language debate, said ‘India has only one language’

News oi-Salman Khan

Whether Hindi can be considered as the national language of the country or not is not a debate but it has been happening quite often. But after the tweets of Ajay Devgan and Kichha Sudeep, this topic is again in discussion. Now actor Sonu Sood has shared his point of view on the ongoing debate on this. Leaning slightly towards Sudeep’s recent remarks, Sonu said that India is united by the language of entertainment. Sonu Sood said,

“I don’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn’t really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you.” Will respect you and accept you.”

“Gone are the days when people used to say ‘give up your mind’. They don’t leave their mind behind and spend thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted,

Sonu said.

His remarks come after Sudeep and Ajay Devgn shared their opinion on a statement passed by Amit Shah during the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language as well as the massive success of KGF 2 and RRR. Sonu Sood is often in discussion about his work and statements.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:15 [IST]