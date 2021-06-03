Sonu Sood opens up on aiming to be the next PM or CM to better help people [EXCLUSIVE]





Has anybody helped extra people throughout the nation throughout the coronavirus pandemic in India than Sonu Sood? We do not assume so, and we’re not solely limiting ourselves to Bollywood celebrities. Throughout each lockdowns, Sonu Sood has gone out of his means and made heaven and hell meet, changing into the messiah of scores of people each affected by COVID-19 as additionally these whose technique of livelihood was severely curtailed due to the lockdown. A lot in order that slogans had been raised each in individual and throughout social media from a number of quarters, requesting the actor to be the next PM or at the least the CM of Maharashtra in the perception that he’ll serve the people better. So, what are Sonu’s ideas on this. Happily, we obtained to know throughout an unique interview with the onscreen villain and real-life hero. Additionally Learn – Sooryavanshi climax scene: Essential particulars of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba crossover in Akshay Kumar’s movie REVEALED

Opening up on whether or not he share’s his followers ambitions, or, extra realistically, would ever think about a political profession in future, Sonu Sood stated, “I’ve all the time maintained that I’m an actor and that’s all that I really like to do. I don’t have any intentions of coming into politics as of now. And so far as the query of serving to people is anxious, you are able to do that from wherever. I’m making an attempt to help people in my very own little means daily. Another person would possibly favor another means to be useful to people.” Additionally Learn – Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan reacted to ‘OVERACTING’ comment from viewers in Love Aaj Kal trailer

Revealing how all his COVID-19 reduction work started, the Simmba actor added, “Final 12 months once I noticed that there have been migrant employees strolling all the means from the metros to their hometowns, that shook me. I noticed these visuals and that made me really feel that I ought to attempt to help them out. All of it started from there and since then, my crew and I’ve been doing no matter doable to help people via this pandemic.” Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood organized a complete oxygen plant from France to assist him in his combat towards COVID-19 on desi shores

Properly, we respect your needs, Sonu Sood, however are additionally positive that many would nonetheless be hoping that you just change your thoughts about politics.

