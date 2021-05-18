Sonu Sood Shares Screenshots as Proof After District Magistrate Blamed For Taking Undue Credit For Arranging Hospital Bed





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has all the time been so useful to the needy amid the coronavirus scare. Lately, when Sonu had organized a mattress for a affected person in Odisha’s Ganjam metropolis, the District Magistrate and Collector of that place tweeted that Sonu Sood’s basis by no means contacted them to rearrange a hospital mattress for an individual in want however nonetheless took away undue credit score for it. They wrote, “We don’t obtained any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested affected person is in House isolation and steady. No mattress points @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it.” by attaching a screenshot of Sonu’s tweet, the place he talked about that the mattress has been organized at Ganjam metropolis hospital, Berhampur. Sonu clarified his stand by posting a screenshot of the WhatsApp dialog. Additionally Learn – Heartbreaking: Lady Who Made Folks Smile With ‘Love You Zindagi’ Video Dies of Covid; ‘Life is So Unfair’, Says Sonu Sood

Nonetheless, reacting to the District Magistrate’s tweet on Monday, Sonu shared screenshots of a WhatsApp dialog saying he has organized for the mattress as a result of the affected person’ household approached him for assist. Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Folks Wanting Him to Run For PM: ‘Hum Aam Insaan Ache Hai’

Sonu tweeted on Monday: “Sir, We by no means claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us and we organized the mattress for him, connected are the chats in your reference. Ur workplace is doing a terrific job & u can double verify that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact particulars. Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood Brings Oxygen Crops From France To Battle Covid-19, Says ‘Time is Largest Problem’

Sir, We by no means claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we organized the mattress for him, attatched are the chats in your reference.Ur workplace is doing a terrific job & u can double verify that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact particulars. Jai hind , 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

Sonu Sood has been coping with trolls ever since he volunteered for serving to the needy within the lockdown. Netizens have been fast to react on Sonu’s tweets and talked about: “Folks can’t see some one is doing so good for society and so they do all the pieces to carry that particular person down. We consider in your trigger sir hold doing the great work for our nation.”