Sonu Sood Supermarket Actor Selling Eggs And Bread On Cycle

New Delhi. Sonu Sood, who came as the messiah of poor laborers in the Corona epidemic, must have helped so many people till now. It is also difficult to collect data about which. Whoever came to him for help, he has been coming forward to help him all the time, whether it is a poor laborer, or a father of a sick child, or even such children who are studying who have no money to study. Sonu Sood has tried his best to help such people who do not even have money.

Amidst all this, Sonu is appearing in a new look in which he is giving information about opening his own supermarket. Sonu Sood, who came out after loading the same in a bicycle, is also giving forceful offers in the supermarket. They are giving one bread with 10 eggs for free.

Giving information about this on his Instagram, Sonu has said that – Who speaks malls have closed, most important and expensive supermarkets are ready. In which you get all kinds of things. Rates ranging from bread, to biscuit, to pav are also given in it.

Sonu Sood’s Workfront

Talking about the workfront, Sonu Sood has many projects lying in his hands. He was last seen in the role of Villain in the film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. His upcoming film is Prithviraj. Manushi Chillar, who won the title of Miss World with this film, is going to debut in Bollywood. Apart from this, Sonu is also working in some South films.