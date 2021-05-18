Sonu Sood warns people about fake COVID-19 donation campaign under his name

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively serving to of us amid the COVID-19 disaster, Monday warned of us a number of unsuitable basis using his title to survey donation to help these in need.

The 47-year-susceptible actor took to social media to alert his followers that there is an organisation that is asking of us to donate using his title however has no hyperlink with him.

“Please beware and file to your nearest police station,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the organisation named ‘Sonu Sood Foundation’ that features his picture.

The actor labelled the poster and the foundation as ‘unsuitable’.

Closing 12 months proper through the coronavirus -triggered lockdown, Sood had helped a number of migrant staff attain their residence metropolis and fed many underprivileged of us.

Amid the comprehensive-deadlier second wave of COVID-19 , he’s supporting of us that need well being center beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and fully completely different medical providers and merchandise.