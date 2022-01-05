Sonu Sood will distribute 1000 cycles to school students and social workers! Sonu Sood will distribute 1000 cycles to school students and social workers, this is a big reason!

the actor said

“The distance between school and home is really long, which makes it difficult for students to attend classes in severe cold. To help them prevent the problem, we aim to provide deserving girl students. From class 8th onwards Cycles up to 12th.

bicycle to social workers

We will also give these cycles to social workers along with our campaign.” After this the question came to the fore that how will such children be identified who are really in need. So let us tell you that the teachers of government schools have given these deserving people from disadvantaged background. students have been identified.

Malvika Sood Sachar

Malavika Sood Sachar is a renowned philanthropist and is actively working with Sood Charity Foundation. This is not the first time that the actor has come forward for such an initiative.

workfront

It is often seen that Sonu Sood helps people. On the work front, he is in discussion about many of his great films. Fans love him now more than ever.

part of some projects

It is reported that he is currently a part of some South projects. People often praise him for his work.