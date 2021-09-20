Sonu Sood’s income tax evasion Bollywood: Sonu Sood breaks silence on tax evasion allegations, good tax, good end, good end
The Income Tax department has accused actor Sonu Sood of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore after raiding his place last week. Now Sonu Sood has shared a lengthy post on social media, breaking the silence on the matter for the first time.
After becoming the brand ambassador of Aam Aadmi Party, IT team reached Sonu Sood’s house, Shiv Sena said – this is BJP’s Taliban ideology
Subscribe
#Sonu #Soods #income #tax #evasion #Bollywood #Sonu #Sood #breaks #silence #tax #evasion #allegations #good #tax #good #good
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.