Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika will contest on Congress ticket? election campaign signals

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has started her election campaign in Punjab. Malvika had reached with Sonu Sood on the tour of Moga. During this, local Congress leaders were also present with him.

Malvika Sood, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, is likely to contest the elections on a Congress ticket. A day after announcing her entry into politics, Malvika started campaigning in Moga area.

Local Congress leaders were present with Malvika. Due to which there is speculation that she can contest the election on Congress ticket. According to HT on Monday, he along with Sonu, District Planning Board President Inderjit Singh Charik and former District Congress President Babu Singh visited at least 10 villages for the upcoming assembly elections.

In a press conference on Sunday, Sonu Sood had announced that his 39-year-old sister Malvika would contest the election. She declined to reveal the name of the party she would join and the seat she would contest from, showing preference for her hometown. Moga MLA Harjot Kamal is facing danger on his ticket due to Malvika’s political campaign.

District Congress unit sources said the MLA’s wife had lost the election in the Moga Municipal Corporation elections. This has weakened his position within the party. His wife Rajinder Kaur was the candidate for the post of mayor. Where she lost to Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harvinder Kaur Gill. Moreover, the Congress won only 20 out of the total 50 wards.

Inderjit Singh Charik reacting to this campaign said that Sonu and Malvika are like family to me. We have always stood up for each other. I went to villages with Sonu and Malvika to help the underprivileged and needy. It was not a political tour, we were there for social reasons.

Talking to the media during this campaign, Sonu Sood said that there are many people in the villages who need help, but they are not getting any way. So our aim is to find people who can take the responsibility of helping people.