SONY A7 IV comes with 33 megapixel sensor and 4K video support, know what is the specialty and price? Sony A7 IV Launched: Know Full Features, Specifications and Price – Sony A7 IV with 33 megapixel sensor and 4K video support, know what is the feature and price?

SONY A7 IV comes with 33 megapixel sensor and 4K video support, know what is the specialty and price?

Sony launched its new camera Alpha 7 IV or A7 IV on the night of Thursday, October 21, 2021. The new Sony camera is the next model to the A7 III, the company’s popular entry-level full-frame camera from 2018. Sony claims to have improved photographic capabilities on the Alpha 7 IV, while also bringing in some decent video capabilities, making it a good hybrid camera overall. The new Sony A7 IV sports a 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor.

The new sensor has an ISO sensitivity range of 50-204,800 and dual native ISO, with the second stage being ISO 3200. Sony claims that the sensor has a dynamic range of 15 stops. The sensor is paired with the latest generation BIONX XR image processor, found in the flagship Sony Alpha 1. The company says that the camera can shoot at 10fps with AF/AE tracking and can shoot at a larger buffer size than its predecessor.

The auto focus system uses 759 phase-detection AF points with real-time tracking of objects. There’s also real-time Eye AF for tracking people, birds and animals in both stills and videos. The second upgrade over the Alpha 7 IV is the ability to record 4K video using the full width of the sensor. The image is downsampled from 7K to 4K for all frame rates including and below 30fps.

The camera can also shoot 4K at 60fps. However, it can only do so in Super 35mm mode, which crops the image and doesn’t use the full width of the sensor. The camera can also record video in XAVC SI intra-frame recording with full 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 color sampling.

Among the new features of the camera is AF Assist mode, which supports focus transition when using autofocus. Focus Map that visualizes depth of field with colors on the screen and a new breathing compensation feature, which slightly crops the image on Sony lenses with focus breathing issue, so that the field of view remains stable , even if you move the focus from end to end.

The camera features a flip display, a 3.68 million dot EVF with 1.6x resolution, and dual card slots with one supporting SD and another SD or CFexpress Type A card. The camera is priced at $2500 (Rs 1,87,168) for the body only and will be available in December 2021. A kit version with Sony’s FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS zoom lens will also be available for $2,700.